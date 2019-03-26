michael-jackson-superbowl-halftime-performance
George Rose

Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing A Minor Introduces Himself As Michael Jackson To Cops

March 26, 2019 - 11:27 am by Shenequa Golding

Truth is stranger than fiction.

A South Carolina man identified himself as Michael Jackson when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop, the irony being the man in question stands accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to reports, 56-year-old Kenneth Michael Wright told officers he forgot his driver's license at home, which only aroused the officer's suspicion.

“If you think lying to us makes you a Smooth Criminal ... you better think again!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. (March 25)

The deputy reportedly noticed a "foamy liquid" on the floor of the vehicle and smelled what he thought was beer. Law enforcement later learned Wright's true identity and the allegations leveled against him.

“The Thriller of it all was that Wright had an active warrant through Berkeley County for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor,” the sheriff’s office wrote still referencing Michael Jackson's catalog.

In recent weeks, several people have come forward accusing the King of Pop of sexually abusing them when they were children. HBO aired a two-part series Leaving Neverland outlining the allegations.

Wright's criminal record is extensive. He also has warrants for fraud and failure to appear in court from Charleston County. Wright racked up a few more charges including offering false information to a police officer, having an open beer container and having false tags on the car.

Jehovah's Witnesses to sell Brooklyn headquarters
Richard Levine

Report: Jehovah's Witness Community Kept Secret List Of Child Molesters

The Jehovah's Witness community is reportedly being investigated for allegedly keeping a secret database that listed thousands of "undocumented" child molesters within the community, The Atlantic reports.

According to the latest report, the information was obtained after the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, which serves as the head of the Jehovah's Witness organization, sent a survey to its 10,883 U.S. Kingdom Halls seeking information about members of the community accused of sexual abuse in 1997. The survey was reportedly comprised of 12 questions, including how the community viewed the alleged abusers, whether the abuse was a one-time occurrence, and more.

The responses were then mailed back to the Watchtower in a blue envelope and scanned into a Microsoft SharePoint. It was never shared with the police, however.

In 2014, a man filed a lawsuit against the Watchtower, claiming he was molested by a Jehovah's Witness leader in 1986. During that case, the Watchtower disclosed that its U.S. headquarters had received 775 blue envelopes from 1997 to 2001.

In 2012, Candace Conti, a former member of the community, was awarded $28 million by a jury after claiming a man she worked with for a community service project sexually abused her when she was nine and group leaders ignored her because of the  "two-witness rule."

According to The Atlantic, the organization's "two-witness rule" requests that two people bare witness to the crime being alleged. "Barring a confession, no member of the organization can be officially accused of committing a sin without two credible eyewitnesses who are willing to corroborate the accusation," the rule states. Critics have said that the rule makes it easier for child molesters to abuse kids.  

According to estimates, the number of accused Jehovah's Witness child molesters listed in the secret database could range from 18,000 to 23,000. It's unclear how police are proceeding in light of the new report.

Continue Reading
The 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Rehearsals - Day 3
Ethan Miller

Report: Streaming Services Account For 93 Percent Of Latin Music's Revenue

A new report by the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) found that streaming is now making up 93 percent of Latin music’s total revenue in the U.S., Billboard reports. This amount is in comparison to the 75 percent made of all other genres in total in the U.S. by the various streaming platforms available. It’s estimated that now Latin music currently accounts for 4.2 percent of the total $9.8 billion dollars of the music business in the U.S. The figure has increased since last year, which stood at 4 percent.

"Latin music’s transformation from a physical-based business to a streaming driven one is even faster than the overall U.S. music market’s turnaround," reads the 2018 Latin music revenue report. Most of the revenue comes from paid subscriptions, which make up a total of 58 percent of the genre’s revenue.

These paid subscriptions all come from music/content streaming services like Amazon Unlimited, Spotify Premium, Apple Music, which all grew 48 percent year by year. Ultimately, the growth generated a cool $239 million. Revenue from other ad-driven platforms like YouTube and Vevo garnered a total of 34 percent, which made $93 million. The sub-category made Latin music 24 percent in revenue, which is three times larger than the average eight percent made off the U.S. general market.

The artists whom helped push forward the genre digitally within the last year have been: Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J.Balvin and Karol G, among others. "Overall, the Latin music market is showing signs of strength again," the report stated. "We are excited for the next chapter of this comeback story."

Continue Reading
I Love The 90s - The Party Continues
Matt Winkelmeyer

Tone Loc Detained After Confronting Family Over Confederate Flag Hat

West Coast rapper Tone Loc was reportedly detained at the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas on Sunday (Mar. 24). He was reportedly handcuffed by airport security after aggressively confronting the parents of a teenage boy who was wearing a Confederate flag hat, CBS7 reports.

The incident reportedly started when the 53-year-old– born Anthony Terrell Smith– confronted a teenager who was wearing the controversial hat at baggage claim.

"How are you going to wear that in front of a black man?" Loc asked the boy, according to witnesses.

The teenage boy's parents reportedly stepped in and reprimanded the rapper for talking to their son in such an aggressive tone. The rapper apologized but continued to state that the boy should not be wearing the hat.

The argument didn't stop there though. The family and Loc continued the heated altercation outside. In a video obtained by an NBC affiliate, the "Wild Thing" artist could be heard shouting: "F**k all that Confederate sh*t."

Authorities were later called to the scene where they separated both parties and detained Loc. Once the situation de-escalated, the handcuffs were removed, and Loc was permitted to leave. No criminal charges were filed.

Watch a clip of the incident below.

 

Continue Reading

