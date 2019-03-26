Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing A Minor Introduces Himself As Michael Jackson To Cops

Truth is stranger than fiction.

A South Carolina man identified himself as Michael Jackson when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop, the irony being the man in question stands accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to reports, 56-year-old Kenneth Michael Wright told officers he forgot his driver's license at home, which only aroused the officer's suspicion.

“If you think lying to us makes you a Smooth Criminal ... you better think again!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. (March 25)

The deputy reportedly noticed a "foamy liquid" on the floor of the vehicle and smelled what he thought was beer. Law enforcement later learned Wright's true identity and the allegations leveled against him.

“The Thriller of it all was that Wright had an active warrant through Berkeley County for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor,” the sheriff’s office wrote still referencing Michael Jackson's catalog.

In recent weeks, several people have come forward accusing the King of Pop of sexually abusing them when they were children. HBO aired a two-part series Leaving Neverland outlining the allegations.

Wright's criminal record is extensive. He also has warrants for fraud and failure to appear in court from Charleston County. Wright racked up a few more charges including offering false information to a police officer, having an open beer container and having false tags on the car.