Steph & Ayesha Curry Foundation Launches Scholarship Program For Bay Area Girls Interested In STEM
The first recipient will be announced in honor of International Women's Day.
Steph and Ayesha Curry are launching a new scholarship fund for college-bound girls in the Bay Area who are interested in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. The scholarship, announced Friday (March 8) by the Steph & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, was inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison, the young girl who questioned why Curry didn’t include girl’s shoes in his Under Armour sneaker line.
In honor of International Women’s Day, the Warriors guard introduced a special purple colorway version of the Curry 6 sneakers, co-designed by Morrison.
According to a tweet from the Curry Foundation, the 30-year-old NBA player wasn’t “comfortable profiting off Riley’s shoe design, so he went to Under Armour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come.”
The annual scholarship will be awarded to one “college-bound female student from the Bay Area who has shown an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study.” The $30,000 scholarship will be paid out over two years and requires the beneficiary to maintain a 3.0 GPA.
The first recipient will be announced at the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Friday night.
Check out the full scholarship announcement below.
.@StephenCurry30 wasn't comfortable profiting off Riley's shoe design, so he went to @UnderArmour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/d72fvkP9E7
— SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) March 8, 2019