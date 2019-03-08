Steph & Ayesha Curry- The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals
Getty Images

Steph & Ayesha Curry Foundation Launches Scholarship Program For Bay Area Girls Interested In STEM

March 8, 2019 - 11:33 pm by Latifah Muhammad

The first recipient will be announced in honor of International Women's Day. 

Steph and Ayesha Curry are launching a new scholarship fund for college-bound girls in the Bay Area who are interested in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. The scholarship, announced Friday (March 8) by the Steph & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, was inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison, the young girl who questioned why Curry didn’t include girl’s shoes in his Under Armour  sneaker line.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Warriors guard introduced a special purple colorway version of the Curry 6 sneakers, co-designed by Morrison.

According to a tweet from the Curry Foundation, the 30-year-old NBA player wasn’t “comfortable profiting off Riley’s shoe design, so he went to Under Armour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come.”

The annual scholarship will be awarded to one “college-bound female student from the Bay Area who has shown an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study.” The $30,000 scholarship will be paid out over two years and requires the beneficiary to maintain a 3.0 GPA.

The first recipient will be announced at the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Friday night.

Check out the full scholarship announcement below.

"Us" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Getty Images

Jordan Peele’s ‘US’ Earns Rave Reviews During SXSW Premiere

Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick is already earning rave reviews. US opened the SXSW Film Festival Friday (March 8), along with a simultaneous screening for press in New York City.

Peele attended the SXSW premiere with US cast members, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss.

Speaking to Variety, the 40-year-old director gave a little insight into the film’s underlining meaning. “There are a lot of messages to take away,” he explained. “What I have talked about so far is that we as a culture are afraid of invaders, the outsider. Our fear lies in the idea that there’s a bad guy coming to get us. This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy.”

Jordan Peele says to know the messages of #UsMovie, audiences need to see it: "We as a culture are afraid of invaders... This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy" #SXSW pic.twitter.com/rtxmaBF1R0

— Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2019

Some of the words used to describe the film include, spectacular, eerie, disturbing, terrifying, and a cinematic “masterpiece.” Peele, meanwhile, is being praised as a “mastermind” of the horror genre. Nyong'o, Duke and the rest of the cast have also been getting positive feedback.

US hits theaters on March 22. Peep some of the early Twitter reactions below.

Look at all these black journalists, writers, and entertainers in one room for #UsMovie in NYC!

That's what's up @UniversalPics @JordanPeele #UsFirst #RepresentationMatters #Diversity #inclusion pic.twitter.com/AHoRvXAHee

— Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) March 9, 2019

My review for #UsMovie. Lupita is about to win another Oscar but this time as lead actress. She should actually win 2.

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 9, 2019

What. The. F$%!. #UsMovie proves #JordanPeele is a master of suspense and horror. Seriously intense film. Prepare yourselves! pic.twitter.com/TuPx0IMNSV

— Ashley Menzel @ SXSW (@AshleyGMenzel) March 9, 2019

I jumped several times. Almost punched my homegirl sitting next to me out of fear. Screamed a couple of times. Clapped and cheered. Laughed out loud plenty. Almost cried at one of the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in horror. #UsMovie #UsFirst

— Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie just cemented Jordan Peele as the greatest horror mastermind of the decade. A terrifying, funny, smart, thoughtful movie with a phenomenal cast. Between this and Little Monsters we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o!

— Rafael Motamayor @ SXSW (@GeekWithAnAfro) March 9, 2019

So #UsMovie , is a good time. REALLY. Winston Duke is fantastic, and assumes Peele's humor well. Lupita is a carnal whirlwind. Shades of Jaws, Stepford Wives, the Shinning. Could have been shorter and maybe tries too hard to be a statement, like GET OUT. But def. a win. #SXSW

— Robert Daniels @ SXSW (@812filmreviews) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie is the best movie of the year, good luck to you other directors in trying to beat that pic.twitter.com/Znnoex8KNl

— ge (@elroyaIe) March 9, 2019

Jussie Smollett Indicted On 16 Felony Counts

Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges–one for every lie the actor reportedly told to police related to the Chicago attack.

CBS Chicago reports Smollett's charges stemmed from the grand jury's decision made on Thursday (March 7). The counts represent the statements he made to two Chicago police reports about the January incident. After the actor-singer told police a rope was tied around his neck and the suspect used racial slurs, the case was treated as a hate crime. Things quickly unraveled when it was revealed the "persons of interest" were brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, who Smollett was familiar with.

“Jussie Smollett knew that at the time … there was no reasonable ground for believing that such offenses had been committed,” according to the indictment. The allegations–“false report of offense”– are Class 4 felonies and if found guilty, can leave the actor facing three years in prison.

Smollett has denied any involvement in the attack. As Cook County police continue to look into the case, the FBI determined the $3,500 paid to the brothers was for personal training sessions.

Those close to the Empire set have also stood by Smollett, claiming that the narrative that the actor staged the attack over the disagreement of his earnings wasn't true.

"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense," Smollett's attorneys said in February when the allegations came to light.

Smollett was previously charged with one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack.

Jussie Smollett Grand Jury ... by on Scribd

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 14, 2017
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg Gives Health Update After Coming "Close To Leaving The Earth"

Whoopi Goldberg's ongoing battle with pneumonia may be looking up. During a segment on Friday's (March 8) episode of The View, the 63-year-old made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to detail her struggles with the potentially fatal illness.

“Hey, yes, it’s me,” Goldberg started. “I am here. I am up and moving around — not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am okay. I’m not dead. Here’s what happened.” Goldberg then divulged that she was recovering from pneumonia in both lungs that had become septic.

Septic or Sepsis Shock is "the body's often deadly response to infection. Sepsis kills and disables millions" of people according to Sepsis.org.

In the brief clip, the actress admitted to being on her death bed during her month-long absence. “Yes, I came very close to leaving the earth,” she confessed. “Good news, I didn’t. Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me.”

Goldberg initially made a brief departure from the daily talk show on Feb. 6, however, her illness wasn't addressed until Feb. 20 when viewers began questioning her prolonged absence.

