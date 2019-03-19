Taraji P. Henson Says 'Empire' Set Is "Great" Amid Jussie Smollett Case

"It's a great atmosphere."

Taraji P. Henson is claiming that Jussie Smollett's legal battle has had no effect on the Empire set's climate. "It's a great atmosphere," Henson told ET on Sunday (March 17).

Smollett was charged last month with felony disorderly conduct for filing an alleged false report to the Chicago police on Jan. 29, claiming he was assaulted by two masked men. Now, Smollett was reduced to a smaller role in the fifth season of the Fox show and has been shelved entirely from the last two episodes of the season.

According to the 48-year-old actress, the set's mood during production has not changed much in the wake of Smollett's on-going case.

Though Henson offered up the set's current atmosphere, the Acrimony star did not make any direct comments about the scandal. She did, however, comment on her character Cookie's trials that will occur in the second half of the season. "Cookie's on a really emotional roller coaster this year," Henson revealed. "She's finding herself."

Smollett is currently facing 16 felony charges for his assumed role in the staging of a hate crime against himself and for filing a false police report.