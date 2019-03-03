taraji-p-henson-gold-jumpsuit-vanity-fair-oscar-2019-after-party
The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson's 'The Best Of Enemies' Draws Mixed Reactions

March 3, 2019 - 11:41 am by Shenequa Golding

Some think Ms. Henson may finally earn her Oscar, while others are already over it.

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji. P. Henson stars as Ann Atwater in the forthcoming film The Best of Enemies. Atwater was a mother turned Civil Rights activist in Durham, North Carolina who took on C.P. Ellis, a leader of local Ku Klux Klan to desegregate schools in the area. As a result, the two formed an unlikely friendship with Ellis reportedly changing his views.

Directed by Robin Bissell, the trailer for the film hit the Internet Saturday (March 2) and fresh off the frustration over Green Book's Best Picture win at the 2019 Oscars, some weren't too excited about the project.

Many expressed frustration over Hollywood's obsession with a white savior complex in which a black lead, does the arduous work of fighting battles, both emotionally and physically, to bring about change only for a white man or woman to be awarded a medal of honor.

However, there are some who despite the trailer are still fans of the Empire actress and are still planning on seeing the film.

https://twitter.com/AkqyaAmore/status/1102198672375320576

So what say you? Will you see the movie that is reportedly based on historical facts, or are you going to pass? Sound off in the comments below.

The Best of Enemies rolls into theaters Apri 5.

In the meantime, learn about the real Ann Atwater below.

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet 2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Remy Ma And Papoose's "Golden Child" Makes First TV Appearance

In December, Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed their first child together after a previous pregnancy complication. Nicknamed "The Golden Child," the married couple's bundle of joy arrived to well wishes and an ecstatic home. Now, the pair shared another first memory with their baby girl by bringing her to the set of daytime talk show The Real (Feb. 28).

"When I tell you she makes everything so peaceful, like, we don't want to disagree on anything. We're like alright, fine, whatever," Remy Ma said. "Everything is just so calm. She really completed the whole circle." Remy Ma continued to state that after she gave birth to her second child, her blood pressure rate alarmingly increased and she nearly experienced preeclampsia. Three days later, Remy says she was still dilated and had to endure a blood transfusion.

In Oct. 2018, Remy Ma wrote an op-ed for Oprah Magazine on her previous battle with pregnancy and a miscarriage that she experienced. "In some ways, I had to open up publicly about my miscarriage, because we had already started filming Love & Hip Hop when I found out I was pregnant," the "All The Way Up" rapper wrote. "So the show had footage of me with the pregnancy test, telling my husband we were having a child, and the two of us shopping for baby stuff. And then I experienced an ectopic pregnancy, which meant that the egg had attached itself to my fallopian tube. I needed an emergency surgery and to have my tubes removed. Suddenly, there was no baby."

The Bronx native continued to state how she and Papoose tried again with the in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment and everything worked for them to reach this point. "My husband calls the baby the Golden Child," she continued to write. "It was a miracle because so many people were saying it might not work. We sacrificed a lot with no guarantees."

Watch their baby girl's TV debut below.

Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk' Interview

Jordyn Woods took a seat at Red Table Talk on Friday (Mar. 1), to discuss the recent scandal surrounding her alleged encounter with Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson. Reports claimed the two engaged in a sexual situation during a house party, but Woods is saying that's not the case.

The 30-minute video shows an emotionally distressed Woods fighting to regain control. During the interview with close family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith, Woods admitted to making a few mistakes that night in question, but she is not the cause of Khloe Kardashian and Thompson's separation, as the former alleged on Twitter immediately following the episode's release.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Check out the five most shocking revelations about Woods' Red Table Talk below.

--

Woods claims she was at a bar where Thompson was alleged to be. Her friends were later invited to a party hosted at the NBA star's mansion.

"Sunday night, I went to dinner with some friends and I went to this bar after, there was a party going on... Tristan was there he was doing his own thing," she recalled. "That was it. Normal L.A. culture go to a bar, go to a club, it ends early, you go to a house after. We are not thinking about who's house... The group of girls that I am with are saying that they want to go to a house... They are saying it's Tristan's house... He didn't even invite me there."

She claims that she never gave Thompson a lap dance, nor did she make out with him or leave the public area where the after-party was taking place.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she said. "It's just we are all together, we are in a group. Never once did [Thompson and I] leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom, we're all in plain sight."

Woods believes that the rumored lap dance she gave Thompson was because they were seen sitting closely together. 

"Now this seems completely crazy to me that anybody says there was a lap dance involved, because there was no lap dance involved," she told Pinkett-Smith. "But what I can think as to why someone would say that... there was a chair here, a couch, and then another chair, so he is sitting in this chair and... I am sitting on the arm of the chair... there is no way it would look like a lap dance, but I could see why people would think, 'they are getting cozy.'"

Thompson allegedly kissed Woods as she was leaving his place after partying with him and others. 

“On the way out…[Thompson] did kiss me,” Woods said.

“What do you mean by kiss?” Pinkett-Smith asked.

“No passion, no nothing on the way out. He just kissed me," she explained. "No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Woods chose not to tell Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian that Thompson kissed her because she knew their relationship was already experiencing turmoil. 

"I went home. I had talked to Kylie and Khloé in the morning and I told them I was there," she explained. "And I had talked to Khloé and she asked me 'what’s going on, is everything fine?' And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, '...He was chilling everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.'"

“What exactly were you not honest about?” Pinkett-Smith asked.

“I was honest about being there but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” Woods said.

Immediately following the episode premiere, Khloe Kardashian responded to Woods' claim, calling her a liar, and stating her belief that she is the reason that Thompson and herself are no longer together.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Black women on Twitter rallied behind Woods, stating that the Kardashian family appears to be using Woods as a scapegoat for Thompson's known cheating.

Go the https://t.co/inTCDSDnL3 to sleep. There’s shared blame but NOT equal. He’s 27 and has cheated on you before, ON CAMERA. Leave that young Black girl alone or you’re gonna see the full force of the Black women you wish you could be. https://t.co/ezc9zC1BBW

— T Lloyd (@T_Lloyd) March 1, 2019

You got your stupid ass nerve!! He was a lying cheating ass dog from JUMP! You went along thinking you would change some damn body! Did you not see how he did his first baby mother?! Yall family got some damn nerve doing all this over a kiss!! Cannot stand yall and she better sue https://t.co/2lX48MC6LM

— Andrew Caldwell stan account (@TheBrookeAsh) March 1, 2019

Y’all really love to use black women for everything. Your ideas, your aesthetic, their sons, their features and now as a scapegoat.

Good Lord. https://t.co/xqE8mzMQly

— Rachel H. (@RachelHislop) March 1, 2019

Young, rich white women do "dumb" things all the time. Nobody crucifies them for it. What we're not about to allow is for Jordyn's reputation to be ruined. Tell Jordyn if she wants to come to LA, I have a BUNCH of black women who will love up on her.

— Jaleesa Lashay Diaz (@JaleesaLashay) March 1, 2019

Black women have Jordyn’s back... I want this to ultimately be the best thing that ever happened to her. Breaking away from that toxic family

— Z (@zeylc) March 1, 2019

Black Girls Rock! 2018 - Red Carpet
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five Series Given Title And Release Date

Ava DuVernay's upcoming Netflix series based on the stories of the Central Park Five has finally received an air date and official title after more than a year of talk about production.

The made-for-streaming limited series does not take its title's inspiration from the 2012 documentary Central Park Five, which dove into the case that left five teenagers wrongfully imprisoned for the majority of their lives. Instead, DuVernay's creation goes by the name of When They See Us, which can possibly be viewed as the artistic explanation of the white gaze that demonizes blackness.

DuVernay tweeted early Friday morning (March 1) that the Netflix original series will make its debut May 31 with four episodes in total.

Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of color who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31. A film in four parts about who they really are. WHEN THEY SEE US. pic.twitter.com/QQBVqo4TYM

— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2019

"In 1989, five black and brown teen boys were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and branded The Central Park Five, a moniker that has followed them since that time. In 2019, our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories," she continued in a statement. "In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin, and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system. We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker."

The A Wrinkle In Time director announced she would be creating a project surrounding the Central Park Five case in July 2018 to showcase the stories of wrongfully imprisoned youth of color.

Check out the trailer for When They See Us below.

