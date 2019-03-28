Tekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Pleads Guilty In Racketeering Case
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager, Kifano "Shotti” Jordan," reportedly pleaded guilty to two federal weapons counts on Thursday (Mar. 28), Vulture reports. He and Tekashi were both charged with separate charges related to an ongoing racketeering case in Nov. 2018.
The two charges are related to an assault and shooting that took place in Apr. 2018. His indictment claimed that he and Tekashi were part of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang, which allegedly used drugs, murder, and robbery to gain power.
During Jordan’s plea court proceeding, he reportedly admitted to "using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence" and "discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence," according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office.
"Today, Kifano Jordan admitted in open court to committing multiple acts of violence in furtherance of the Nine Trey enterprise," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. "This conduct is simply intolerable."
Jeffrey Lichtman, one of Jordan’s lawyers, told Vulture that the amount of evidence, including videotape, led to his guilty plea. "Had he gone to trial, he would have probably received a mandatory 50-year sentence," Lichtman said. "To be able to get out of it with the 15-year sentence — what the plea agreement calls for — we made the best of a bad situation."
Jordan also has a pending assault case in a Manhattan state court.
In Jan. 2019, 6ix9ine reportedly pleaded guilty to nine federal counts of racketeering. He has also been cooperating with law enforcement to procure a lesser sentence (he was originally facing 47 years behind bars). Dawn Florio, one of the Brooklyn rapper's attorneys, told Vulture that they're "hoping that a lot of the co-defendants plead guilty so everything can be finished."
Jordan is facing up to fifteen years in prison if convicted.