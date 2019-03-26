Teyana Taylor Teases Unreleased Collaboration With Quavo
The track is getting positive feedback.
Teyana Taylor has new music in the vault! The "WTP" singer took to Instagram Tuesday (March 26) with a preview of an unreleased song featuring Quavo.
The slow jam fuses Taylor’s sensual vocals with Quavo’s signature auto-tuned sound making a perfect mix of nostalgic R&B. The snippet snagged more than 300,000 Instagram views within an hour, and fans are already loving the collaborative sound.
This snippet @TEYANATAYLOR just posted on IG tho❗️🔥 GIRL WHY YOU SO FIRE❗️THE VOCALS AND THE VIBES 🤯
— TimothyLevelle (@TimothyLevelle) March 27, 2019
Unreleased Teyana Taylor ft Quavo sounding fireee
— Chef Boogzyardée (@BoogzBaked) March 27, 2019
I need Teyana Taylor and Quavo to drop this new song! 💕
— Desireé (@_desireediamond) March 27, 2019
Since dropping KTSE last year, the Harlem native has been busy making music, touring, and building her director’s resume — among other creative ventures. Earlier in the month, Taylor confirmed that she’s “definitely” releasing her sophomore album this year but Kanye West, who helmed her debut, won’t be executive producing the project.
The new album will have “something for everybody,” Taylor told Elton John during an interview on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Elton John’s Rocket Hour. "I'm gonna do whatever I have to do to make sure it gets out,” she promised.
Listen to a preview of Taylor’s new song below.
