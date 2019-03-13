T.I. Compares His Resume To Tupac's: "Impossible To Duplicate"

Thoughts?

Let Clifford Harris tell it: not since Tupac has there been a rapper who has been able to traverse multiple genres of entertainment with ease... except for himself.

On his Instagram page, T.I. wrote a caption accompanying a color blocked-set of photos of himself. The caption read "Any way you slice it... I'm the very best at what I do... impossible to duplicate."

"When you get done buuuulsh*ttin’... Riddle me this.... Who since 2Pac has maintained as much consistent diversity within music genres, businesses & other opportunities?" He continued. "I’ll wait..."

When someone in the comments wrote "JAY-Z," the native ATLien respectfully responded, "to da goat...what major feature film he [starred] in?” T.I. has paid his respect to the late-Tupac Shakur in the past through his attire at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, and was featured on the MC's posthumous album Pac's Life.

Since 2006, T.I. has starred in films such as ATL, Takers, American Gangster and more. He has also appeared on the reality shows T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and The Grand Hustle, and has invested in companies such as the social marketing app Yopima.

