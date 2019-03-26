T.I. Honored By Georgia State Senate For Philanthropic Work

T.I. is the people's champ.

T.I. was recognized by the Georgia Senate for the good deeds the Atlanta-based rapper has done throughout the years, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

The “Mediocre” artist was honored at the Georgia State Capitol on Friday (March 22) for the positive influence he’s had on the community. The ceremony was led by State Sen. Donzella James (D-Georgia), who praised Tip for his stellar non-profit, Harris Community Works, which offers help to the disadvantaged and marginalized, and For The Love Of Our Fathers, which caters to those living with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Previously, the 38-year-old has been involved in various initiatives that empowered the greater ATL area, like collaborating with Walmart to give away 300 tickets so that people could see Black Panther on its premiere date last year.

He’s also establishing a project designed to help create affordable housing for those being affected by the city’s rapid gentrification. In partnership with Dynasty Real Estate Development and APD-Urban Planning and management, the company flips buildings to create cheaper housing in areas where rent has significantly increased.

Additionally, he’s contributed to the arts in curating a trap museum in Atlanta in commemoration to the now ubiquitous hip hop sub-genre.