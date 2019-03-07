T.I. Alleges 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Is A Ploy To "Destroy Our Culture"
"If y’all pulling up all our old sh*t, we gotta examine Elvis Presley, Hugh Hephner and a whole slew of others guilty of the same."
T.I. is vexed.
The rapper took to social media Wednesday (March 7) to air his grievances with the damming Leaving Neverland documentary, which lays claim Michael Jackson sexually abused two boys as early as 7-years-old.
In a fiery post, the Dime Trap artist defended the King of Pop stating if you're going to point fingers at Michael, there are several prominent white male figures also accused of the same.
"Let this man speak for himself to defend his legacy. Don’t just listen to one side and expect to find the truth. Oh that’s right, dead men can’t speak," T.I. captioned. "So what was the point again? Destroy another strong black historical LEGEND?! It’s several examples of pedophilia in American History. If y’all pulling up all our old sh*t... we gotta examine Elvis Presley, Hugh Hephner and a whole slew of others guilty of the same, if not more."
For two nights, HBO aired the doc which outlined the accusations of two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused and manipulated them when they were children. Since the airing of the doc, Oprah Winfrey has since interviewed the victims, which further polarized M.J. fans from viewers.
During a 1999 interview with Piers Morgan, a then 41-year-old Jackson said he'd rather hurt himself than hurt a child. "I would slit my wrists before I would [harm a child]. I would never ever," Jackson said. "If it wasn't for children, I would throw in the towel. I would kill myself. I wouldn't care to live.