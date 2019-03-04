TIDAL X Gunna RECAP: Drip Or Drown, But Never Dry Off

Jordyn Woods took a seat at Red Table Talk on Friday (Mar. 1), to discuss the recent scandal surrounding her alleged encounter with Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson. Reports claimed the two engaged in a sexual situation during a house party, but Woods is saying that's not the case.

The 30-minute video shows an emotionally distressed Woods fighting to regain control. During the interview with close family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith, Woods admitted to making a few mistakes that night in question, but she is not the cause of Khloe Kardashian and Thompson's separation, as the former alleged on Twitter immediately following the episode's release.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Check out the five most shocking revelations about Woods' Red Table Talk below.

Woods claims she was at a bar where Thompson was alleged to be. Her friends were later invited to a party hosted at the NBA star's mansion.

"Sunday night, I went to dinner with some friends and I went to this bar after, there was a party going on... Tristan was there he was doing his own thing," she recalled. "That was it. Normal L.A. culture go to a bar, go to a club, it ends early, you go to a house after. We are not thinking about who's house... The group of girls that I am with are saying that they want to go to a house... They are saying it's Tristan's house... He didn't even invite me there."

She claims that she never gave Thompson a lap dance, nor did she make out with him or leave the public area where the after-party was taking place.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she said. "It's just we are all together, we are in a group. Never once did [Thompson and I] leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom, we're all in plain sight."

Woods believes that the rumored lap dance she gave Thompson was because they were seen sitting closely together.

"Now this seems completely crazy to me that anybody says there was a lap dance involved, because there was no lap dance involved," she told Pinkett-Smith. "But what I can think as to why someone would say that... there was a chair here, a couch, and then another chair, so he is sitting in this chair and... I am sitting on the arm of the chair... there is no way it would look like a lap dance, but I could see why people would think, 'they are getting cozy.'"

Thompson allegedly kissed Woods as she was leaving his place after partying with him and others.

“On the way out…[Thompson] did kiss me,” Woods said.

“What do you mean by kiss?” Pinkett-Smith asked.

“No passion, no nothing on the way out. He just kissed me," she explained. "No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Woods chose not to tell Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian that Thompson kissed her because she knew their relationship was already experiencing turmoil.

"I went home. I had talked to Kylie and Khloé in the morning and I told them I was there," she explained. "And I had talked to Khloé and she asked me 'what’s going on, is everything fine?' And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, '...He was chilling everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.'"

“What exactly were you not honest about?” Pinkett-Smith asked.

“I was honest about being there but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” Woods said.

Immediately following the episode premiere, Khloe Kardashian responded to Woods' claim, calling her a liar, and stating her belief that she is the reason that Thompson and herself are no longer together.

Black women on Twitter rallied behind Woods, stating that the Kardashian family appears to be using Woods as a scapegoat for Thompson's known cheating.

Go the https://t.co/inTCDSDnL3 to sleep. There’s shared blame but NOT equal. He’s 27 and has cheated on you before, ON CAMERA. Leave that young Black girl alone or you’re gonna see the full force of the Black women you wish you could be. https://t.co/ezc9zC1BBW

— T Lloyd (@T_Lloyd) March 1, 2019

You got your stupid ass nerve!! He was a lying cheating ass dog from JUMP! You went along thinking you would change some damn body! Did you not see how he did his first baby mother?! Yall family got some damn nerve doing all this over a kiss!! Cannot stand yall and she better sue https://t.co/2lX48MC6LM

— Andrew Caldwell stan account (@TheBrookeAsh) March 1, 2019

Y’all really love to use black women for everything. Your ideas, your aesthetic, their sons, their features and now as a scapegoat.

Good Lord. https://t.co/xqE8mzMQly

— Rachel H. (@RachelHislop) March 1, 2019

Young, rich white women do "dumb" things all the time. Nobody crucifies them for it. What we're not about to allow is for Jordyn's reputation to be ruined. Tell Jordyn if she wants to come to LA, I have a BUNCH of black women who will love up on her.

— Jaleesa Lashay Diaz (@JaleesaLashay) March 1, 2019

Black women have Jordyn’s back... I want this to ultimately be the best thing that ever happened to her. Breaking away from that toxic family

— Z (@zeylc) March 1, 2019