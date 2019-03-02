T'Melle Gives A Classic Tune A New Feel With "Loving You" Remake

T'Melle Shows How She's "Loving You" On Minnie Riperton's Classic Song

It takes a special kind of voice to sing the all-time classic, "Loving You," by the legendary Minnie Riperton. It takes an even bolder voice to want to tackle this song in remake form that's not named Minnie. But knowing the uber talented T'Melle, challenges are all apart of her claim to fame. With the history of being involved in the tragic car crash that took the life of her mentor and TLC member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, T'Melle has overcome physical disability and the mental barriers to be in the free spirit times to create like she does today.

Being a singer, songwriter, dancer and all-around entertainer, T'Melle looks to her passion to produce from a place of truth while reppin' that, "Philly made me, [and] Atlanta raised me!" Having both sound systems in her DNA will produce the offering we have now in her take at the love song staple, "Loving You." The video has the feel of a feature length movie, with twists and turns and a happy ending that we all long for in life. While getting to that paradise of perfection, we know that it takes hardships and knocks to get it right and keep it tight.

T'Melle is currently working hard on her forthcoming EP, Dedicated, that will speak to those same themes, while showcasing her ultimate assest...her voice. Get a feel for her previous work below by checking the 2013 mixtape, Interview on DatPiff.com and 2016's "Cross The Line" single with Kevin Gates. T'Melle's "Loving You" is available on all streaming platforms right now.