T'Melle Shows How She's "Loving You" On Minnie Riperton's Classic Song

March 2, 2019 - 4:48 pm by Datwon Thomas

T'Melle Gives A Classic Tune A New Feel With "Loving You" Remake

It takes a special kind of voice to sing the all-time classic, "Loving You," by the legendary Minnie Riperton. It takes an even bolder voice to want to tackle this song in remake form that's not named Minnie. But knowing the uber talented T'Melle, challenges are all apart of her claim to fame. With the history of being involved in the tragic car crash that took the life of her mentor and TLC member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, T'Melle has overcome physical disability and the mental barriers to be in the free spirit times to create like she does today.

Being a singer, songwriter, dancer and all-around entertainer, T'Melle looks to her passion to produce from a place of truth while reppin' that, "Philly made me, [and] Atlanta raised me!" Having both sound systems in her DNA will produce the offering we have now in her take at the love song staple, "Loving You." The video has the feel of a feature length movie, with twists and turns and a happy ending that we all long for in life. While getting to that paradise of perfection, we know that it takes hardships and knocks to get it right and keep it tight.

T'Melle is currently working hard on her forthcoming EP, Dedicated, that will speak to those same themes, while showcasing her ultimate assest...her voice. Get a feel for her previous work below by checking the 2013 mixtape, Interview on DatPiff.com and 2016's "Cross The Line" single with Kevin Gates. T'Melle's "Loving You" is available on all streaming platforms right now.

 

Dot Demo Warns Us All To "Simmer Down" On Latest Project 'Delirium'

When you hear a voice so distinctive and clear that cuts through the clutter, you have to stop and acknowledge the greatness that is revealing its light, that is Dot Demo in rap form. The rawness that his lines hit with comes in the form of smoky signals of realism (check each of his project's cover art, always exhaling that chalky wind). What that means is the Bronx, NY native speaks on the life of a black man growing into his thoughts while using music as his escapism from the perils of street life. And to be clear street life isn't always some wild speaking drug dealer, or poverty stricken dude robbing everything moving. Big city living to small rural town life all have their own daily trails, addictions, beefs,  responsibilities, loves, joys, laughs and glorious unions. What Dot Demo does so well is get into his own head's thoughts about all aspects of life and the beyond (this is proven by his 2015 track and visually incredible video "Indigenous Man"). I would assume good smoke and on the edge living will inspire songs like, "Simmer Down."

Dot's newest full length project, Delirium,  follows the tried and true formula he's maintained with elevation each time out since 2016's Outer Body Experience. To understand that a rapper needs a pocket to rhyme in and how flow sounds better with beats that match, Dot selects airy, melodic tracks that allows his monotone vocals to live without being drowned out. If he wasn't such a dope rapper, he would be the illest A&R for some of your favorite MCs.

Take a moment to get some soulful rap vibes from one of the righteous rhymers you probably haven't heard yet, but will be hearing from for years to come. Delirium is available on all streaming platforms here.

Watch DeJuan's Heartbreaking Single From His New EP “Authentic & Real”

Interracial relationships come with tough challenges on their own, but having a parent against you does not make those hardships any easier. In some situations, it seems like everyone is focused on everything, but the love. DeJuan Turrentine (writer/musician/producer/actor) is here to question it all with his  soul stirring track (produced by the Grammy nominated ShoNuff The Producer), and compelling visuals for "What About The Love.”

The video, staring actors Cliff McGhee and Sarah Walker, highlight a story of a interracial couple who recently become engaged, yet are struggling to gain the support of one of their mother's acceptance of the union. As DeJuan croons his heart out in front of a crowd, scenes shows the couple go between loving each other in full bliss, while also going back and forth with the hating family member. Things take a drastic turn as Walker's character ends up...well, check the video and see, but know that the mother has to face her own feelings under the circumstances.

Light in feel, and melodic in tone, DeJuan's vocals carries the message of love and how it conquers all. It always does.

DeJuan also dropped the visuals for the acoustic version for "What About The Love," check it below.

The six track EP, Authentic & Real can be streamed on all platforms found here. Enjoy the tunes and support indie artists like major talent.

Cardi B And Bruno Mars Get Up Close And Personal In "Please Me" Video

Cardi B and Bruno Mars dropped the sexy video for their latest duet "Please Me." The nearly-four minute video dropped at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Mar. 1. The R&B-tinged rap track, which features the 24K Magic singer on the chorus, is currently sitting in the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the video, which takes please “somewhere in Los Angeles,” Cardi and Bruno lock eyes in a taco spot after a party, while both are with their respective entourages. Cardi and her quartet of friends perform body-roll choreography to get the fellas’ attention from across the restaurant. Known for his dance abilities, Bruno also brings the moves in an effort to impress Bardi and her squad. In the end, the groups end up hanging out together, and Bruno and Cardi get pretty close.

In her announcement for the video's drop, Cardi- wearing a white lace bodysuit- revealed that she really loved what they did for this video. It was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, and was choreographed by  Tanisha Scott, Phil Tayag and Bruno Mars.

"I really just wanted to do a video because I'm really feelin' myself," Cardi laughed in her video announcement.

Check the video above.

