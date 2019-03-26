I Love The 90s - The Party Continues
Tone Loc Detained After Confronting Family Over Confederate Flag Hat

March 26, 2019 - 4:52 pm by Jessica McKinney

The rapper was heard shouting: "F**k all that Confederate sh*t." 

West Coast rapper Tone Loc was reportedly detained at the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas on Sunday (Mar. 24). He was reportedly handcuffed by airport security after aggressively confronting the parents of a teenage boy who was wearing a Confederate flag hat, CBS7 reports.

The incident reportedly started when the 53-year-old– born Anthony Terrell Smith– confronted a teenager who was wearing the controversial hat at baggage claim.

"How are you going to wear that in front of a black man?" Loc asked the boy, according to witnesses.

The teenage boy's parents reportedly stepped in and reprimanded the rapper for talking to their son in such an aggressive tone. The rapper apologized but continued to state that the boy should not be wearing the hat.

The argument didn't stop there though. The family and Loc continued the heated altercation outside. In a video obtained by an NBC affiliate, the "Wild Thing" artist could be heard shouting: "F**k all that Confederate sh*t."

Authorities were later called to the scene where they separated both parties and detained Loc. Once the situation de-escalated, the handcuffs were removed, and Loc was permitted to leave. No criminal charges were filed.

Watch a clip of the incident below.

 

Rico-Nasty-Anger-Management
Rico Nasty attends John Elliott in Front Row at February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images)

Rico Nasty To Release 'Anger Management' LP In April

Rico Nasty allowed much time to go by without new music. Since the release of her debut album Nasty last year, the rapper has released a steady amount of singles and slayed guest spots on tracks with Doja Cat and Amine. Now the 21-year-old is ready to drop another LP perfectly titled, Anger Management. 

On Sunday (March 24), Rico hopped on Instagram Live to share the news. A date hasn't been put in place but she assured that the project will "probably come out in April." Like many of her projects, Rico will team up with producer extraordinaire Kenny Beats. Rico revealed how she wants fans "to really enjoy it" as she will jump into different sounds and styles.

From what Rico disclosed in her Instagram Live, Anger Management will feature guest spots from Earthgang and "Intro part 2" rapper Splurge.

The "Countin' Up'" artist has always been unique in her style and comfortable in her own skin. Nasty, which was featured on our EOY lists last year, showed how successful Rico is at mixing trap and pop. Seems like fans can expect the same magic this time around.

Rico was most recently at SXSW and will perform at Coachella in April.

View this post on Instagram

 

NEW COLLAB PROJECT WITH @kennybeats (THE WHITE MAN) Called ANGER MANAGEMENT Coming Soon COMMENT an ANGRY EMOJI IF YOU ARE READY TO RELIEVE SOME STRESS 👺👹😡🤬

A post shared by TACOBELLA (@riconasty) on Mar 25, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

Premiere Of "The Agronomist" For The National Coalition For Hatian Rights - After Party
Scott Eells/Getty Images

Barbados' 2019 Reggae Festival To Feature Buju Banton, Barrington Levy And More

On the heels of its 15th installment, Barbados is gearing up for the return of its Reggae Festival from April 27-30. The concert will be attended by Splash Band, Judy Boucher, Barrington Levy, plus more prominent voices in the genre.

To kick-off the festivities, Buju Banton will hit the stage on April 27 at Kensington Oval. According to a press release, the last time the "Hills And Valleys" artist performed in Barbados was at the country's 2006 edition of the same festival. Artists set to perform as well include Spragga Benz, Wayne Wonder and more.

On day two (April 28), Pirates Cove will serve as a temporary performing space for another iconic musician, Sizzla. Busy Signal will also rock the mic ahead of the festival's finale at Kensington Oval. The location will be home to the Vintage Reggae Show and Dance (April 30), that'll host performances by Admiral Tibet, George Nooks, and the pioneering Barrington Levy.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20
Getty Images

Prepare Thyself: Lil Kim's New Album Will Drop In May

Lil Kim announced via social media early today (Mar. 26) that her new album will drop on May 17. The Queen Bee’s next project is called 9, and will be lead by the single “Go Awff.” In a photo of herself in a blonde wig and a Balenciaga outfit, the big news was unveiled.

Additionally, Kim wrote that a video for “Go Awff” will drop this Friday (Mar. 26). She told fans over the weekend during a performance in Atlantic City, N.J. that the album would drop within the next few months, and will feature a Rick Ross collaboration.

The number 9 bears a special significance in Kim’s life. June 9 is the day her daughter Royal Reign was born, and March 9 was the day her dear friend, the rapper The Notorious B.I.G., was killed. Additionally, this is her ninth project (five albums and four mixtapes).

This will be Kim’s first official album since 2005’s The Naked Truth, which featured the singles “Lighters Up” and “Whoa.” Since then, she’s appeared on multiple tracks from artists such as Remy Ma, Keyshia Cole and Maino, just to name a few.

Watch her announcement and listen to “Go Awff” below.

LIL’ KIM ANNOUNCED HER NEW ALBUM “9” RELEASE DATE....May 17th 2019. Will you be supporting Queen Bee? pic.twitter.com/jvr7wNNGwR

— E S S E N C E O F S E A N (@SEAN_THE_FINALE) March 24, 2019

Drip Too Hard 💧 | #GoAwff Video out Friday 🎥 | New Album “9” drops May 17th 💿 pic.twitter.com/FjPM47dEbo

— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 26, 2019

