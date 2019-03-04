TOBi Gets Sweet In New Video For "Sweet Poison"

The Toronto native is serving up new visuals.

TOBi brought passion and then some in the new music video for his song, "Sweet Poison." The visual, produced by Edward T. Liguori and released on Feb. 27, has the rapper as the main focus of the video in various backgrounds, but the cool hue of the music video is the main theme.

"Your presence is a present I treasure of course/I pay attention whatever the cost/Helen Keller on weather report/Showers you never before seen/Get your umbrella up for it/I carefully dip, but I peep round the corner intrigued/You got my heart doing/Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa/Every morning," the rapper harmonized in the visual.

Throughout the three-plus minute music video, the Toronto native takes us through various rooms in a house where we see the 26-year-old experiment with different concepts. The rapper will go from being uniquely streaked with glow-in-dark paint to rapping behind a frame decorated with flames, yet the message is still apparent: he just can't get enough of the person this tune is dedicated to.

TOBi has been making a slow but steady rise in the rap industry as this drop follows the release of his music video and single, "City Blues," on Jan. 17.

Check out TOBi's new music up top.

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Rich Fury

Cardi B Sets Attendance Record During Debut At Houston Rodeo

Tens of thousands of fans helped Cardi B break a record at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Friday (March 1). With 75,580 fans in the audience, the “Money” rapper nabbed the venue's highest attendance record for a solo artist to date.

Cardi broke the record set last year by country star Garth Brooks who brought in 75,577 fans, besting the attendance record set by Mexican band, Calibre 50.

“Hey Houston, tonight we have a new All-Time Paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record: 75,580! What a night with @iamcardib! #RODEOHOUSTON,” read a post from the venue's Twitter account.

Hey Houston, tonight we have a new All-Time Paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record: 75,580! What a night with @iamcardib! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/pmpRcF7qeY

— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 2, 2019

The 26-year-old rapper performed to a sold-out crowd as headliner of this year’s Black Heritage Day festivities. The daylong event includes performances from local bands, choirs and dances teams, as well educational displays.

Today is Black Heritage Day, sponsored by @kroger! If you’re headed to the grounds soon, be sure to check out the Black Heritage Day Corral located in NRG Center at the entrance of Hall B — open until 3 pm. #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/PK89p51MMA

— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 1, 2019

Cardi isn't the first rap artist to take over the rodeo, but she’s one of many acts who have made history at RodeoHouston. Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla broke a record in 1995 with over 67,000 fans in the venue. In 2013, country acts Georgia Strait, Martina McBridge, and the Randy Rogers Band set an all-time attendance record with 80,020 fans.

 

Solange -XXX attends the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit on May 21, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images

Solange Releases ‘When I Get Home’ Short Film

Solange isn’t done serving up new content. Fresh off the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, When I Get Home, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped an accompanying short film Friday (March 1).

The film installment of When I Get Home breathes visual life into the vocal release, and finds Solo returning home to Houston’s Third Ward.

“The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” a rep for Solange said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“When I Get Home” the film coming out tonight at 4pm PT/7pm ET on @applemusic and i couldn’t be more proud ! Link in the bio 🖤🖤 y’all so damn much!

A post shared by @ saintrecords on Mar 1, 2019 at 1:50pm PST

In addition to the album and film, On March 3, Solange’s Saint Heron imprint will be hosting “When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience,” at multiple venues across Houston.

Click here to watch Solo's When I Get Home film.

Tommy Boy Says Clearance Issues Aren't The Stem Of De La Soul's Album Reissues

De La Soul's battle with Tommy Boy Records will possibly reach a level of resolution now that the record company has decided to postpone the streaming release of their catalog, Variety reports.

In a statement to the publication Thursday (Feb. 28), Tommy Boy explained they haven't had a moment to sit down with the iconic group to discuss in detail the streaming release of their catalog–notably for the 30th anniversary of their debut album 3 Feet High and Rising.

“Because Tommy Boy has not had the opportunity to sit down together with De La Soul and finalize our negotiations — something we’ve wanted to do for months — we have decided to postpone the digital release of their catalog scheduled for tomorrow,” the statement reads. “We know fans are eager to hear these amazing recordings and we are hopeful for a quick resolution.”

3 Feet High and Rising is one of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time. Produced by Prince Paul of Stetsasonic, the album toyed with sampling before it became a creative go-to for the genre. While the album has been praised by many and even placed in The Library of Congress' preserved works, it faced major litigations over unlicensed usage of songs like the Turtles’ “You Showed Me” and “Transmitting Live From Mars.”

Sampling was a new practice in 1989 and laws are now in place to protect all parties but De La Soul has suffered greatly for their creative direction.

Despite the sampling issues, a rep for Tommy Boy tells Variety that clearance issues are not the biggest factor in their battle with De La Soul and, “negotiating points are still to be finalized.”

In an interview with Sway in the Morning Wednesday (Feb. 27) Maseo pointed to the samples as a problem for the group.

“I don’t know what [Tommy Boy’s] deals were with clearing samples, but back then a lot was probably done on a handshake, especially when you’re an independent” label like Tommy Boy, he said. “Nothing comes to the surface until it actually turns into something. If I was the record company at that time, I would have probably thought it was a small thing and not cleared it: ‘This little 30-second thing, who would come after that?’ And it happened! I think by the time [the catalog] got to Warner Bros., people started coming out of the woodwork, and I think for the most part [those] people are the ones whose business didn’t get dealt with."

The group announced Tommy Boy's plans to release their catalog on streaming services earlier this week but also revealed they would receive 10 percent (nearly pennies) while the record label would receive the rest. Tidal expressed they would not stream the albums until De La Soul was met with a fair deal from the label. The group also announced that Tommy Boy wants them to sign a confidentiality agreement before hearing the new terms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you are/for the culture, you do what’s right #respecttheculture #respecttheartist #respectourlegacy #delasoul #tidal thank you @elliottwilson @tidal

A post shared by De La Soul (@wearedelasoul) on Feb 27, 2019 at 12:44pm PST

"What’s on the table [contractually] for De La Soul is unfavorable, especially based on the infractions that have taken place, the bills that exist over time." Maseo added. "And we have continued to pay the price, and that’s one of our big concerns with [the streaming releases of their albums]."

What can happen next will more than likely set another history-making move for De La Soul and educate the industry on the very twisted deals of the past.

