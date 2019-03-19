Travis Scott's February Show At The Forum Helped Him Make History

Scott joins the ranks of some huge names who have sold out The Forum more than once in a 12-month span.

Travis Scott had a historic night back in February, when he managed to make $1.7 million in one night for his Los Angeles Astroworld Tour stop. Not only did he manage to sellout over 16,000 tickets, he also joined the ranks of some huge names who have sold out The Forum more than once in a 12-month span.

"Travis now joins legends like Garth Brooks, Juan Gabriel, The Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Sting and Michael Jackson to accomplish repeat sellouts since 1990," writes TMZ of the major feat. He sold out The L.A. venue for his Dec. 19 and 20 shows.

The rapper has a lot to celebrate these days. His hit "Sicko Mode" has been in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 for 32 weeks, one of five songs in history to do so. It peaked at No. 1 and currently sits at No. 10. He also recently sat down with Playboy for an intimate interview with Nas, where they discussed the current state of the hip-hop game and the Internet's influence.

"We came up on iPhones, you know what I mean?" he said when commenting on the differences between Nas' generation and his. "We’re at a point now where we don’t even write our raps down. We’re just going straight off the dome in the booth. I know from people I work with, like Young Thug and Quavo, most everyone likes going in and just laying down whatever’s on their minds."