Trump Calls Jussie Smollett's Case 'An Embarrassment To The Nation'
He says the FBI and Department of Justice are reviewing the outcome of the case.
The 16 felony counts against Empire actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly falsifying a police report were entirely dropped on Tuesday (Mar. 26). While we may never know for sure what occurred on that night in January, many people including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel are not buying that Smollett is innocent.
"This is a whitewash of justice," the mayor said in a press conference after the charges were dropped. "A grand jury could not have been clearer. Where is the accountability in the system?"
It appears that Emanuel has someone on his side as well. During his typical morning tweet storm, Donald Trump wrote that the actor's dropped charges are an "embarrassment to the nation," and that justice will be served.
"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago," he wrote this morning (Mar. 28). "It is an embarrassment to our Nation!" In February, 45 tweeted at Smollett, urging his to apologize for his alleged lie. "[email protected] what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA," he wrote on Feb. 21 after Smollett was charged with a felony.
"I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of," said Smollett in a press conference after charges were dropped earlier this week.
