Tyler Perry Helps Family Of Woman Killed In Bank Shooting

Tyler Perry is passing on the love.

Tyler Perry has stepped in to help the family of Georgia mom Tynesha Evans, who was killed in a bank shooting.

According to WSB-TV, Perry offered to settle the family's debt to prevent eviction. The filmmaker also arranged for the body of the slain mother to be sent to Wisconsin for burial in her home state. Additionally, Perry offered to pay tuition for Evans' 18-year-old daughter, who received admission to Spelman College to prevent her from dropping out.

Evans was killed Saturday morning (March 16) outside a bank by her boyfriend Othniel Inniss, a 58-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

The 45-year-old was a full-time health care worker and author, and mother to four children, two of whom are still underage. Evans' 14-year-old Shakemia Turner referred to the Madea creator as "an angel on earth."

Perry's offer to pay rent for the grieving family was initially met with complications when the apartment complex refused to accept his payment.