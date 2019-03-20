Screening Of Lionsgate Films' "Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family" - Arrivals
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Tyler Perry Helps Family Of Woman Killed In Bank Shooting

March 20, 2019 - 11:03 am by Zoe Johnson

Tyler Perry is passing on the love. 

Tyler Perry has stepped in to help the family of Georgia mom Tynesha Evans, who was killed in a bank shooting.

According to WSB-TV, Perry offered to settle the family's debt to prevent eviction. The filmmaker also arranged for the body of the slain mother to be sent to Wisconsin for burial in her home state. Additionally, Perry offered to pay tuition for Evans' 18-year-old daughter, who received admission to Spelman College to prevent her from dropping out.

Evans was killed Saturday morning (March 16) outside a bank by her boyfriend Othniel Inniss, a 58-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

The 45-year-old was a full-time health care worker and author, and mother to four children, two of whom are still underage. Evans' 14-year-old Shakemia Turner referred to the Madea creator as "an angel on earth."

Perry's offer to pay rent for the grieving family was initially met with complications when the apartment complex refused to accept his payment.

in-living-color-cast-reunion-tribeca-film-festival-1553097594
21st Century Fox

'In Living Color' Cast To Reunite At Tribeca Film Festival

The cast of In Living Color will reportedly unite for a special event at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The event will be held as part of the festival's TV program, which celebrates anniversaries and milestones.

The event will consist of a screening of the comedy series' 1990 pilot episode followed by a sit down with the original cast members and crew where they will discuss the show's impact on television and culture. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and Rosie Perez are all expected to attend.

This is the first time a majority of the cast has publicly reunited in nearly seven years. The ensemble previously gathered in 2012 to receive TV Land's "Groundbreaking Award" at the network's annual awards show

In Living Color ran for four years from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. The ground-breaking series followed a similar format to Saturday Night Live but featured a predominantly black cast. It was also the starting point for a number of stars including Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Perez, David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, and more.

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival will run from Apr. 24 to May 25, in New York City. The In Living Color screening and panel event will take place on Apr. 27.

Silver State Bank Closes In Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Cop Arrested For Demeaning Recordings Of Suspects

A Las Vegas police officer faces charges of misconduct after making racist and homophobic comments and sharing humiliating videos of suspects with friends. Some of the videos include a recording of male genitalia and images of officer Rachel Sorkow commanding a mentally ill person to dance.

According to KVVU, Sorkow was charged with multiple crimes in the past two years, including researching arrest records and license plates for her friends' partners. She is also accused of using the N-word.

Police officers found recordings of four people who were described as "in her control as a police officer." One video showed a man with a tear in his pants, which after kicking a police car resulted in the exposure of his genitalia. Sorkow instructed the man to keep kicking the police car while recording the video that she later distributed to her friends.

There are also reports that the officer responded to a call for a mentally ill man wearing two dresses with his hair in pigtails. In the video, Sorkow can be heard saying, "I just want to see you Dougie and twerk and then we're good." He starts dancing and she tells him, "Yea! Get it again, one more time."

Other videos revealed the law enforcement official placing gummy bears into the mouth of a handcuffed person while making baby airplane feeding noises.

An investigation into Sorkow began in Sept. 2018, when information about her came out of another case involving a person on parole.

The 29-year-old worked in the Community Policing Division in Metro's Northeast Area Command but was "relieved of duty" with pay on Dec. 4, 2018, while the investigation was ongoing.

daniel-caesar-wins-grammy-best-part
Jeff Kravitz

Daniel Caesar Questions Why Are "We Being So Mean To Julz?" On IG Live

In August 2017, Daniel Caesar released his debut solo album Freudian proving R&B is not only alive, but it's thriving. The dreadlocked singer-songwriter earned praise from critics, fans and solidified himself as a keeper.

Tuesday night (March 19) however, the Internet was ready to ship the Canadian export back over yonder after the 23-year-old took to social media to defend YesJulz and question why "we" (black people) "are being so mean to white people right now?"

“Why is that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anyone returns any type of energy to us…" he questions. "...That’s not a quality. I don’t want to be treated like I can’t take a joke."

YesJulz came under fire recently during an interview with Murda Mook in which she alleged State of The Culture co-host Scottie Beam and entrepreneur Karen Civil were upset she was chosen to host Miami's Rolling Loud festival. Julz--who's been dubbed as Snapchat royalty by The New York Times--has been known to make racially insensitive comments toward black women, quickly took to Twitter to deny any harmful wrongdoing.

Daniel Caesar, or as one Twitter user cleverly referred to him "Daniel Cease and Desist" admitted he was drunk while on Instagram Live but insisted he was cognizant of his words.

"People are allowed to say what the f--k they want. I’m allowed to feel what I want, but at the same time am I going to fight them or am I going to accept what they have to say and keep it f--king moving?"

It seemed as if Twitter let out a collective digital sigh after watching the singer's five-minute video and with the help of Gifs and memes reacted in kind.

Daniel Caesar asked us to bridge the gap, when he can’t even bridge his... pic.twitter.com/fYJiKmhGmG

— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) March 20, 2019

daniel caesar is kinda like...

those kids who were bullied by their own race so they side with the others because of trauma or whatever.

— Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) March 20, 2019

what’s wild is that black women were the 1st and main ones defending Daniel Caesar when people came for his unconventional looks and he just... pic.twitter.com/wON3uK0QvF

— k (@ktgonkt) March 20, 2019

Yall already knew Daniel Caesar was team no seasoning.

His hairline looked like it was shaped up with a bowl. And he uses the hard "er" following NIGG.

Let that man go off into the abyss as the Black friend.

— Countess George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 20, 2019

Karen Civil didn't exert any energy on Mr. Caesar's comments. She's probably too busy studying for classes while at Harvard Business School. Scottie Beam, on the other hand, may have been in hair and make up for SOTC so she didn't have time to care.

And that's all folks!

