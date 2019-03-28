saweetie-vibe-vixen-2019-1553696809
VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Rapper Saweetie Is A Street-Smart Boss About Her Business

March 28, 2019

"Our journey is important, and the more I get into my music, the more I'd like to share that."

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

Saweetie has impressed many music listeners with her confidence, charisma and catchy lyricism on tracks like "Icy Grl" and "Pissed," and she's just getting started.

On the fifth episode of VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast, the Bay Area rapper chats with VIBE.com staff writer J'na Jefferson about her upcoming EP ICY, which drops Mar. 29. The 25-year-old worked with producers such as HitBoy, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, London on Da Track and Cronkite on the seven-track project. Outside of production with an emphasis on 808-heavy "thump in your trunk" beats, ICY features a bevy of nostalgic samples and an assist from her boyfriend, Quavo of Migos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“ICY” EP Cover — drop a ❄️ if you ready 3/29 LETS GOO!! ❄️❄️❄️ Hit the link in bio to pre save the EP NOW!!!

A post shared by ICY (@saweetie) on

"I think [ICY] definitely shows growth," Saweetie said of the differences between this project and her debut EP, High Maintenance. "Now that I can record in a studio, I’ve become more comfortable… This time, I had some time to prepare, and there’s a big difference as far as tone... I feel like [my fans are] coming deeper into my world." Listeners are sure to enjoy the vulnerable-yet-feel good track "Emotional," as well as "Tip Toes," where the MC gets a chance to playfully talk her sh*t.

Saweetie's road to rap stardom is an interesting one. After earning her Bachelor's Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Business from USC, she decided to go full-throttle with a career in hip-hop. She would "piggy back" off of other rapper's studio sessions in order to work on material, and recorded videos of herself rapping inside of her car, which eventually gained traction online.

She is one of many female rappers who have been celebrated in recent years for bringing fresh rhymes and an even fresher perspective to the table. After a period of time in the shadows, multiple women rappers at a time are getting the chance to shine.

"I feel like gatekeepers wouldn’t shed light on us or put us on, but now, we can put ourselves on," she says of female rappers in 2019. "We’re able to speak out and connect with people who feel like us. It’s important, because not every song is for the same person… we don’t feel like how men feel... women need a voice, and I feel like there have been a lot of dope voices out there."

Since exploding onto the scene, she's worked with Rich The Kid, G-Eazy and Kehlani, and other than being a street-smart boss bringing bars, Saweetie is a beauty with brains and business plan. She's garnered brand deals with Ciroc and Reebok and has plans to drop her own lipgloss line. She also continues to sell out of her signature ICY chain. She believes that her educated background has helped her navigate the industry differently from her counterparts, and that her knowledge of the business side helps with branding.

"I decided to give my hundred-percent into [school], graduate, and then pursue music," she says of her decision to focus on school before diving into the rap game. "I think because I went to school and because I’m a student, I’m so open and I’m a sponge, and I just wanna learn everything to make sure everything is perfect."

"When you’re a college student interested in music, you hear all these rappers talking about dropping out," she continues. "For me, when I heard someone like J. Cole rapping about school and staying in school…it inspired me to keep going."

Listen to the full episode below.

