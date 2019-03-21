Waka Flocka Calls Daniel Caesar "Stupid" For Viral Race Video

"Don't you ever in your life talk about black people like that."

Daniel Caesar landed in the hot seat this week when he shared a video on Instagram Live that appeared to reprimand black people for being "too sensitive." Many critics had plenty of rebuttals to Caesar's comments, but according to Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera, it's pretty simple: don't talk about black people ever again.

TMZ caught up with the couple on Wednesday (Mar. 20). "He said 'get over it'? Yo, make sure you stay the fuck away from me because we might 'get over' on yo' ass. Don't you ever in your life talk about black people like that. You stupid," Waka said. The rapping was referring to Caesar's nationality.

Rivera then chimed in: "He's from Canada, okay so he doesn't know what's going on. He's Canadian. Tell him to drive down the street in a car and speed and get pulled over by two white cops then he'll figure out why."

As previously reported, Caesar's livestream specifically addressed the recent conversation surrounding social media star YesJulz and her position in hip-hop culture (she was criticized for mentioning black professionals including Scottie Beam and Karen Civil during an interview). In the video, the "Best Part" singer seemingly defended YesJulz and suggested that the black people learn how to take a joke.

"Why is it that we're allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anybody else returns any type of energy to us—that's not equality," he said in the livestream. "I don't wanna be treated like I can't take a joke."

Watch Waka Flocka and Tammy Riveras' comments on Daniel Caesar in the video above.