Watch DeJuan's Heartbreaking Single From His New EP “Authentic & Real”

DeJuan Turrentine sings a sorrowful melody about a man fighting to be with a woman, despite a parent's approval.

Interracial relationships come with tough challenges on their own, but having a parent against you does not make those hardships any easier. In some situations, it seems like everyone is focused on everything, but the love. DeJuan Turrentine (writer/musician/producer/actor) is here to question it all with his soul stirring track (produced by the Grammy nominated ShoNuff The Producer), and compelling visuals for "What About The Love.”

The video, staring actors Cliff McGhee and Sarah Walker, highlight a story of a interracial couple who recently become engaged, yet are struggling to gain the support of one of their mother's acceptance of the union. As DeJuan croons his heart out in front of a crowd, scenes shows the couple go between loving each other in full bliss, while also going back and forth with the hating family member. Things take a drastic turn as Walker's character ends up...well, check the video and see, but know that the mother has to face her own feelings under the circumstances.

Light in feel, and melodic in tone, DeJuan's vocals carries the message of love and how it conquers all. It always does.

DeJuan also dropped the visuals for the acoustic version for "What About The Love," check it below.

The six track EP, Authentic & Real can be streamed on all platforms found here. Enjoy the tunes and support indie artists like major talent.