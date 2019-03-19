Wendy Williams Reveals She's Been Living In A Sober House

"I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys..."

It's no secret Wendy Williams has been dealing with multiple obstacles in her personal life, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing her truth. During the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired on Tuesday (Mar. 19), the TV personality revealed that she has been staying at a sober house in New York due to her addiction to cocaine.

"I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past," she shared with her audience. "I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story."

Prior to the big reveal, Williams said that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment. "Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here," she explained. "I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

Williams also noted that the facility has strict hours, locking its doors and cutting off the lights at 10 p.m. sharp. "I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth," she added.

The 54-year-old took three-month hiatus from her self-titled show earlier this year, attributing her absence to a fractured shoulder and her ongoing battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. She returned at the top of Mar. 2019.

Williams previously revealed that she was a "functioning addict" for nearly a decade of her career. While she is still trying to overcome some hurdles, she and her family created The Hunter Foundation, which works with private and public organizations to help families and individuals fight addiction.