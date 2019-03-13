Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez
Will Smith Attempts Stand-Up Comedy With Assist From Dave Chappelle

March 13, 2019 - 1:49 pm by Camille Augustin

Smith said he's always been terrified of doing stand-up but wanted to conquer his fear and enlisted the help of Dave Chappelle in Las Vegas.

In September 2018, Will Smith shared on Instagram that he tried stand-up for the first time ever. The experience was so grand that he wrote he's "hooked" on telling jokes live for an audience. Now, we're able to watch his debut thanks to his new Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List.

Smith said he's always been terrified of doing stand-up but wanted to conquer his fear and enlisted the help of Dave Chappelle in Las Vegas. From there, the famed comedian gave Smith a few pointers on how to attempt a successful show, beginning with confidence. "The reason you should be confident is primarily because you're Will Smith," Chappelle said before reminding the box-office actor of his accolades.

At the beginning of the 22-minute program, Smith described his fear of taking center stage to keep an audience entertained with his jokes. "To be able to stand on a stage with a microphone, no music, no backup dancers, no special effects, no second chances, just you, the microphone and the crowd to me is the hardest thing in entertainment," he said.

The stand-up event was also joined by Jon Stewart, Katt Williams, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings and more. Watch the full episode below.

 

I did Stand Up last night... FIRST TIME EVER! I opened for Dave Chappelle. I AM HOOKED.

Alexis Fields To Star In Church Comedy Produced By Kerry Washington

Our favorite actresses from the 90s are coming back bigger than ever. Alexis Fields, known for her work on Moesha, Sister Sister and Kenan & Kel is heading back to the small screen in a church comedy pilot produced by Kerry Washington.

Shadow & Act reported Wednesday (March 12), the untitled series will also star singer-actor Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton fame and is based on real-life married progressive pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes-Roberts. penned by Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory), the comedy  "revolves around Omari and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils."

Fields joins as the lead of the show with Odom Jr. Kelly Jenrette from The Handmaid's Tale will also be apart of the series after a three-year hiatus from acting.

Fields took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude. "Humbled....grateful....so honored," she said. "God doesn't give up on us. Any of us."

 

Humbled....grateful....so honored. God doesn’t give up on us. Any of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaLwRLLiPf

— Alexis Fields (@Alexis_Fields) March 12, 2019

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Trademark Infant Daughter’s Name

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade want to trademark their daughter, Kaavia James Wade’s, name and her “Shady Baby” moniker. According to The Blast, the couple filed documents last month and plan on building an empire around the adorable infant that will include haircare products, clothing, diaper bags, baby bibs, and jewelry.

The Wade’s have already launched an Instagram account for little Kaavia that boasts more than a half-a-million followers, and the #ShadyBaby hashtag is usually added to the posts.

Union 47, and Wade, 37, welcomed Kaavia to the family last November, via surrogate. Speaking to People magazine in a cover story published last month, Union dished on her 4-month-old daughter’s “ShadyBaby” nickname, which is derived from her hilarious facial expressions.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” said Union. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

See photos of Kaavia below.

 

She just realized I stopped following her weeks ago. 😒👼🏾 #shadybaby

They don't know I can read. Why she texting "This Fool"?! I got questions... #shadybaby 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾

She said we weren't gonna swim at the swim party. She said nobody actually ever swims at swim parties 😒 SABOTAGED! #shadybaby 👶🏾

If you don't know how to use the camera on your phone, why you so quick to ask me for a picture? #shadybaby 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾

We were just runnin to Target real quick, we didn't think we'd see anyone. We still cute tho 🤷🏾‍♀️👶🏾 #shadybaby @dishardesigns ♥️ 📸 By @rennyvasquez

MTV's 'Spring Break' Special To Return With City Girls, Tyga And Rae Shremmurd

MTV's revival of their Spring Break program is in full swing with the announcement of performances by Tyga, Rae Shremmurd and more.

Viacom announced the return of MTV Spring Break in November, but on Monday (March 11), the full rollout was released. Hosts include Justina Valentine (Wild N’ Out, Champs vs. Stars) and Vinny Guadagnino(Jersey Shore) from the Grand Oasis Cancún Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. Tyga will be tearing up the big stage in Mexico alone side Rae Sremmurd and Zara Larsson with appearances from City Girls' Yung Miami and DJ Pauly D.

🚨 @Tyga, @RaeSremmurd, and @zaralarsson will be performing at #MTVSpringBreak. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JqGryBpjSp

— MTV (@MTV) March 11, 2019

Kicking off March 23, the destination vacation will include "exclusive performances and Spring Break-themed programming featuring MTV talent" with thousand of partying 20-somethings. The program arrived on MTV 1986 with gaining popularity in the 90s with performances from Usher, Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah and Eminem.

Other MTV shows will feature elements of the Spring Break formula like Spring Break Edition After Shows paired with Siesta Key and The Challenge: War of the Worlds where cast members will appear in Cancun to chat about their respective episodes.

Enjoy some throwbacks from the event's early days below.

