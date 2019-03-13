Will Smith Attempts Stand-Up Comedy With Assist From Dave Chappelle

Smith said he's always been terrified of doing stand-up but wanted to conquer his fear and enlisted the help of Dave Chappelle in Las Vegas.

In September 2018, Will Smith shared on Instagram that he tried stand-up for the first time ever. The experience was so grand that he wrote he's "hooked" on telling jokes live for an audience. Now, we're able to watch his debut thanks to his new Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List.

Smith said he's always been terrified of doing stand-up but wanted to conquer his fear and enlisted the help of Dave Chappelle in Las Vegas. From there, the famed comedian gave Smith a few pointers on how to attempt a successful show, beginning with confidence. "The reason you should be confident is primarily because you're Will Smith," Chappelle said before reminding the box-office actor of his accolades.

At the beginning of the 22-minute program, Smith described his fear of taking center stage to keep an audience entertained with his jokes. "To be able to stand on a stage with a microphone, no music, no backup dancers, no special effects, no second chances, just you, the microphone and the crowd to me is the hardest thing in entertainment," he said.

The stand-up event was also joined by Jon Stewart, Katt Williams, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings and more. Watch the full episode below.