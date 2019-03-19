Jay-Z And Chance The Rapper To Headline Woodstock 50

This lineup is stacked!

Th lineup up for Woodstock's 50th anniversary festival has been announced, and the roster is stacked with your favorite artists. Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper are just two of the headlining acts for the summer 2019 event.

The festival will run for three days. The first day will include performances from Run the Jewels, Princess Nokia, Akon, Santana, and more. The second day will include Chance, India.Arie, Gary Clark Jr., and Sir. The third and final day will finish strong with Jay-Z, Janelle Monae, Common, and Earl Sweatshirt.

Co-founder and producer of the festival Michael Lang told Billboard that the lineup will be a "mix of some of the old bands who are still performing and a lot of new headline talent. Probably more than any other festival's ever had."

Lang added: "It'll cross genres from rock to pop, folk and hip hop. It's kind of representative of this idea of engagement and trying to steer toward acts that are heavily involved in social issues. So there's some real gravitas in the performance and we want it to live on beyond the event."

In addition to the musical performances, Woodstock 50 has announced its non-profit partners, including Conservation International, Dolphin Project, Felix Organization, Happy Hippie Foundation, HeadCount, Hiring America, March For Our Lives, REFORM Alliance, Seva Foundation and SocialWorks.

The original Woodstock was held in New York's Catskill Mountains from 1969 to 2009. More than 32 acts performed during the events, attracting 400,000 fans. Woodstock 50 will hit Watkins Glen, New York from Aug. 16, to Aug. 18. Check out the full lineup below.