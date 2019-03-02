Young Dolph Robbed Of $500K Worth Of Jewelry, Electronics In Georgia
Thieves broke into the rapper's car while he was eating at Cracker Barrel.
Young Dolph became the victim of an expensive heist after his car was reportedly broken into while he was eating at a Cracker Barrel in Fairburn, Ga. on Wednesday (Feb. 27). The thieves made away with $500,000 worth of electronics, jewelry, and more.
According to TMZ, Dolph was eating when an employees let him know that someone busted the window out of his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. Dolph told police that he and his passenger were robbed of several personal belongings including an Apple MacBook, iPad and Airpods, an $84,000 chain, and a $230,000 watch.
The thieves also allegedly got their hands on a $700 Louis Vuitton wallet, two pairs of Cartier sunglasses worth nearly $25,000, $2,000 in cash, and a glock firearm.
The suspects made multiple return trips to the vehicle, police told Atlanta’s WSB-TV. "It was unusual in a number of ways," Assistant Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo said. "Number one, we see the suspects in the video. They come to this vehicle three separate times."
A surveillance video from a QuickTrip next door captured the suspects driving off twice before returning a third time to break the driver’s side window. Police claim the assailants “made entry into the passenger side of the vehicle.”
The incident is still under investigation.