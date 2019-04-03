50 Cent Inspired Birdman To Remove His Face Tattoos

Maturity also comes with clarity.

Hitting the big 5-0 is has inspired Birdman to make some drastic decisions on his appearance like getting his infamous face tattoos removed.

While speaking with Wendy Williams on Tuesday (April 2), the businessman shared how he's interested in laser tattoo removal. He's open to keeping his large five-star tat, but he says the rest have to go. He also shared how 50 Cent provided insight for his decision since the rapper went under a similar procedure some moons ago.

"I didn't want to take the head [tattoos] off but I do want to take the facials off," he said. "I was talking to my patna 50 Cent about it since he removed his tattoos so I wanted to go to someone who can take the tattoos off my face."

In 2010, Mr. Curtis Jackson got laser tattoo removal in an effort to make his acting gigs easier. Speaking to People, the rapper called it an ongoing process but felt it was for the best. “It cuts down on the amount of time I have to spend in makeup covering them up," he said at the time. Ironically just one year prior, Birdman kicked off his tattoo frenzy with his head tattoo.

Laser tattoo removal is a lengthy and at times painful process, depending on the size of the tattoo and skin condition of the client. Birdman seems to be aware of the battle ahead. "If I have to live with it I will, I just felt like me being older, I would like to get them off. If not, it is what it is." he said.

Just last month, Birdman opened up to Forbes about his tattoos and how they've played an unwanted role in his business deals. “I just think at this point in my life, I don’t need that. That stereotypes you,” he said. “It takes away from the business and certain things.”