50 Cent To Donate $3 Million To Charity After Selling Connecticut Mansion

Since purchasing the property from Mike Tyson in 2003, 50 Cent has owned a mansion based in Connecticut. The Queens native purchased the 21-bedroom, 25-bathroom house for $4.1 million and made renovations until he relisted it at $18.5 million in 2007. After putting his property on the market for over a decade, the “Window Shopper” rapper has finally sold his mansion for roughly $3 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Not only is the mega-home off of Fifty’s hands, but he also plans to donate the sale price to charity. His G-Unity Foundation, that monetarily supports non-profit organizations that assist underserved areas in the United States, will benefit from the $3 million donation.

The expansive estate also hosts a nightclub, a pond, nine kitchens, a casino and other amenities for entertainment. Per HipHopDX, Fifty alluding to the notion that he’s going to invest in buildings rather than mansions. On Instagram, the 43-year-old executive captioned a video, writing, “I said I don’t want big estates any more, but I will push the limits in these buildings.”

In 2018, Fifty appeared on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing to discuss getting the mansion out of his possession. Since that point, he mentioned the idea to donate the entire estate to charity. “It feels like it’s better if I actually give it away,” he said. “In the beginning, I come to this property following being on tour and you got to imagine not having any finances and then coming back off a tour and there’s $42 million sitting there. It’s the first thing I bought so I’m going to give it to the G-Unity Foundation.”