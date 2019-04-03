Ugandan Man Becomes A Lawyer To Win Back Father's Land

Jordan Kinyera was 6-years-old when his father lost his land in a legal dispute. After 18 years of schooling, Kinyera won it back after becoming a lawyer.

When Jordyn Kinyera was 6-years-old, his father lost his land after being sued by neighbors. At the time, his father was retired and didn't have many resources to fight the case.

For two decades, the case dragged on in court. However, on Monday (April 1) a Ugandan court delivered a final judgment in favor of Kinyera's father, thanks to Kinyera himself.

Speaking to the BBC Kinyera said seeing his father's legal woes inspired him to become a lawyer.

"I made the decision to become a lawyer later in life but much of it was inspired by events I grew up witnessing, the circumstances and frustrations my family went through during the trial and how it affected us," Kinyera said.

It took Kinyera 18 years to receive the education needed to become a lawyer. Yet despite how long it took for him to legally win the land back, he's happy.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. My father is 82 years and he can't do much with the land now. It's up to us children to pick up from where he left."