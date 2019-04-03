ugandian-street
Ugandan Man Becomes A Lawyer To Win Back Father's Land

April 3, 2019 - 1:42 pm by Shenequa Golding

Jordan Kinyera was 6-years-old when his father lost his land in a legal dispute. After 18 years of schooling, Kinyera won it back after becoming a lawyer.

When Jordyn Kinyera was 6-years-old, his father lost his land after being sued by neighbors. At the time, his father was retired and didn't have many resources to fight the case.

For two decades, the case dragged on in court. However, on Monday (April 1) a Ugandan court delivered a final judgment in favor of Kinyera's father, thanks to Kinyera himself.

Speaking to the BBC Kinyera said seeing his father's legal woes inspired him to become a lawyer.

"I made the decision to become a lawyer later in life but much of it was inspired by events I grew up witnessing, the circumstances and frustrations my family went through during the trial and how it affected us," Kinyera said.

It took Kinyera 18 years to receive the education needed to become a lawyer. Yet despite how long it took for him to legally win the land back, he's happy.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. My father is 82 years and he can't do much with the land now. It's up to us children to pick up from where he left."

Watch Video

National Film And Television Awards Ceremony
'Muva' Of Two: Amber Rose Announces She's Pregnant With A Baby Boy

Amber Rose took to her Instagram today (Apr. 3) to announce she's expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who is reportedly a rapper and a Vice President of A&R at Def Jam.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur is seen at the doctor while getting a sonogram.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” the 35-year-old wrote. Edwards shared in the exciting news, writing "Even when it’s dark… my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. sh*t wild! I love you..."

This will be the second child for Amber Rose. She is the mother of Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, her son with rapper Wiz Khalifa. She and Wiz have shared custody of the six-year-old. In her post, Rose wrote that Sebastian is "soooooo happy" to become a big brother.

Take a look at their announcement posts below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! 🤰🏼🤮☺️👶🏽🙏🏽❤️🥰

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 3, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽 Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @?” 🤣💙 ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity)

A post shared by A.E. (@ae4president) on Apr 3, 2019 at 2:52pm PDT

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Co-Stars Appear To Confirm Her Rumored Engagement

Although she has been a meter of keeping her private life private, Issa Rae’s Insecure co-stars seemingly disclosed that the Little star is engaged to her longtime love, Louis Diame.

Rae, 34, caused speculation with her recent Essence Magazine cover and subsequent shoot, where her ring feature was decorated with a giant ring. Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis appeared to have confirmed the exciting news while chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the NAACP Image Awards on Friday (Mar. 29).

“We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Ellis said. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.” Added Orji, “The reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?' That was the reaction… We’re very excited for her.”

According to Page Six’s interview with Brilliant Earth’s Vice President of strategy and merchandising Kathryn Money, Rae’s ring is “a 2.5-carat cushion- or circle-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of diamond accents that extend along the ring’s contemporary split shank band.”

Rae has yet to confirm the news for herself, but if her co-stars are sincere, we are happy for her and this exciting new chapter in her relationship.

Chamillionaire: I'm bullish on Lyft and will be in it for a long time from CNBC.

Chamillionaire Opens Up About Early Investment Endeavors With Lyft

The public hasn't heard much from Chamillionaire these days, but that doesn't mean he isn't fighting for the greater good. While he's been actively dropping mixtapes over the years, the rapper is also a master at being an angel investor.

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Alley Sunday (March 31), the Houston native broke down his investment journey and plans to share to wealth with his community. His business relationship with ride-sharing app Lyft. Founded in 2012, the rapper explained how he and a few others took an interest in the app in 2014 and decided to invest in the then-private company.

"Me and a few others like Big Boi from Outkast and Trey Songz were excited about the ride-sharing space," he said. "This was around 2014, we started making the steps to get in touch with Lyft and did our investment in 2015."

Lyft, which was worth a reported $2.157 billion in 2018, went public recently with some early investors selling their stakes for a very pretty penny. Activist investor Carl Icahn sold his stake– reportedly worth $550 million at the IPO price–but Chamillionaire doesn't plan on sellling his.

"I'm definitely bullish on the company and will be there for the long-run," he added. He also elaborated on the reasoning behind his investment journey and how he plans to take what he's learned and share it with fellow neighbors in Houston and beyond.

"My focus is not necessarily about money as much as people think," he said. "I believe that [the tech] industry has a lot of value in it and this value hasn't been given to my community. I'm trying to do is learn as much as I can, make a lot of investments so I can plant seeds to help my family but then bring a lot of other people in. That's really why I'm here. I feel like a lot of these companies are disrupting the world with so much innovation and so many people from my community don't have access to this stuff. My mission is to try to help a lot more people who look like me get into these companies."

Chamillionaire later shared the interview on Instagram. He noted that the chat happened just after he found out about the murder of Nipsey Hussle and how he powered through in his honor.

"We have to start planting more seeds in our communities," he captioned the interview. "We have to start INVESTING in our future. We have to support each other more. What do riches mean if your people aren’t eating? (Please tag someone that needs to hear this)"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Honestly, I could barely think straight during this Squawk Alley @cnbc interview today because of the passing of @nipseyhussle. I wanted to cancel but I’m glad I didn’t because I know people need to hear this information. We have to start planting more seeds in our communities. We have to start INVESTING in our future. We have to support each other more. What do riches mean if your people aren’t eating? (Please tag someone that needs to hear this) #ripnipsey #themarathoncontinues

A post shared by @ chamillionaire on Apr 1, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT

Check out the full interview above.

