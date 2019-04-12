Aaron Carter Hints At "Telling His Truth" About His Experiences With Michael Jackson

The former pop star previously defended Jackson amidst sexual abuse claims.

Just one month after defending the late King Of Pop Michael Jackson amidst sexual abuse allegations brought up in the Leaving Neverland documentary, former teen pop star Aaron Carter says he's had his own experiences with Jackson, and he's nearly ready to "tell his truth."

After being stopped by TMZ's cameras at the airport on Thursday (April 11), Carter was asked about the Leaving Neverland doc's removal from HBO. He said that while he has love for the Jackson family, he says they'll have to "accept" the things that he says, "even if [he] says something that [they] don't like."

"To be honest, after seeing everyone's story unfold, I mean, I was a little aggressive when I talked about it at first," he said in reference to his original video in defense of Jackson. "Everyone has their own stories and everyone has their own situations... in regards to that situation, I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I'm gonna be talking about in the future."

When asked how the experiences will be detailed, Carter says that he will be writing a book about his life, and that he thinks it is "appropriate" to detail his time with the singer.

"I'll always have his back though... I will tell my truth," he continued. "[My family's] known about it, they just never talk about it... I keep it real as f**k, I don't care."

After the Leaving Neverland documentary dropped, Carter had some choice words for one of Jackson's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

"I remember having the time of my life with Michael," he said in a video, detailing that he idolized the singer and spent time around him as a teenager. "When Michael Jackson was alive, you were backing him... when he dies, you think that's a good time to come out? You're stomping an icon and a legend's grave."