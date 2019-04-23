adidas-soundcloud-1556054151
SoundCloud, Adidas

Adidas And SoundCloud Team Up To Support Emerging Creatives

April 23, 2019 - 3:23 pm by Beatriz da Costa

SoundCloud and adidas Originals know creators will do whatever it takes to support their passion.

Adidas Originals and SoundCloud have partnered up to support the new workforce in the United States: the creatives. The sportswear giant and SoundCloud's latest initiative is to highlight the professional lives of creatives and what exactly goes into their pursuit of their passion. Together, the two brands will give creators the space to share their journeys to the public through their new podcast, 5-to-9.

The name of the podcast was birthed from the notion that creators transition from their 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs to their "5 to 9." The first episode of the podcast has already been released and it features upcoming artist, G.L.A.M, speaking on her growth as a creative.

 

This partnership was created because the two brands "know creators will do whatever it takes to support their passion, from working a desk job to waiting tables until they find a way to get paid and invest in their careers." Both adidas Original and SoundCloud invite any and all creators to submit their stories of how their day jobs turned into a "'Nite' hustle" for a chance to win the 'Nite Hustle' starter pack: a pair of adidas Originals Nite Joggers, three months of SoundCloud's premium creator subscription, SoundCloud Pro Unlimited. The two brands believe that the starter pack (specifically the SoundCloud components) are the best tools and resources for creatives to reach their full potential. To enter, just head here.

