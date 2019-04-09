anti-abortion-march
Getty Images

Alabama Proposes Law To Make Abortions Punishable By 99 Years In Prison

April 9, 2019 - 5:35 pm by Shenequa Golding

"Alabamians are just pawns in this political game to challenge access to safe, legal abortion nationally.”

Alabama has proposed a bill that would place a woman in prison anywhere between 10 and 99 years if she had an abortion, even if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest. The only way an abortion would be considered legal under this bill is if it posed a great health risk to the mother.

Republican Congresswoman Terri Collins said the purpose of the bill is to hopefully get the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case, which made abortions legal.

“It simply criminalizes abortion. Hopefully, it takes it all the way to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade.” Collins said. “I think people are seeing a possibility that the Supreme Court might have a more conservative-leaning balance."

If doctors in the state carry out an abortion, they too could face jail time and be charged with a Classfelonynyy.

CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Southeast Staci Fox called the proposed bill a "death sentence" and accused the state of playing politics at the expense of the thousands of women who live there.

"These bans are blatantly unconstitutional and lawmakers know it – they just don’t care. Alabamians are just pawns in this political game to challenge access to safe, legal abortion nationally.”

 

In This Story:

Popular

Charlamagne Tha God Crowns Kodak Black Donkey Of The Day

From the Web

More on Vibe

new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern
MARTY MELVILLE

New Zealand Banned Most Semi-Automatic Weapons

New Zealand's parliament voted 119-1 in favor of banning military-style semi-automatic weapons a little less than one month after the mass shooting, in which 50 people were killed.

On Wednesday (April 10) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the vote was New Zealand's way of giving "a voice" to the victims.

According to reports, once the bill is given what is called royal assent by the country's governor-general, the law can go into effect as early as Friday.

"We are ultimately here because 50 people died, and they do not have a voice," Prime Minister Arden told parliament. "We in this house are their voice, and today, we have used that voice wisely."

On March 15, two consecutive mass shootings occurred at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Fifty men, women and children were killed, the youngest being a 3-year-old boy.

The first shooting took place at the Al Noor Mosque and then at the Linwood Islamic Centre. The suspect, 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, reportedly made a hand gesture while in court known to be associated with white supremacy.

Tarrant was formally charged last week with 50 counts of murder and 39 attempted murder counts. He's due back in court on June 14 for a mental health assessment.

Continue Reading
lori-loughlin-leaving-courthouse
Joseph Prezioso

Lori Loughlin Receives New Charges, Now Faces 40 Years In Prison

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband J. Mossimo Giannuli were among the 50 men and women involved in the nationwide college cheating scandal the FBI appropriately dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. However, while Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman were both charged Tuesday, (April 9) the time in prison for both varies greatly.

According to reports, Huffman pled guilty and could face a year in prison.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said.

The Full House actress hasn't admitted guilt, and now faces additional felony charges including conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. She now may spend 40 years in prison.

Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 to William “Rick” Singer and his organization, Key Worldwide Foundation to get her daughter into a prestigious school. Loughlin and her husband reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The amount of money Loughlin reportedly paid is significantly higher than Huffman. Huffman pleading guilty to her crimes also played a role in the potential sentencing between the two women.

On March 12, news broke the actresses along with 48 others participated in a nationwide cheating scandal. Parents paid top dollar to either have someone take their child's SAT's for them, or Singer would tap into his Rolodex of college coaches to falsify students participants onto school teams.

Continue Reading
school-bus
Derek Davis

South Carolina Mother Of Girl Who Died After A School Fight Speaks Out

The mother of a 10-year-old South Carolina girl who died after a school fight appeared on Good Morning America Monday (April 8) and said she blames the school for not properly protecting her child, despite having voiced her concern over her daughter's safety.

"My frustration is really towards the school system because I sent my child to school feeling like she can be protected while she's not in my care anymore," Ashley Wright said.

Wright said she spoke with officials at Forest Hills Elementary School about her daughter being bullied, but when Raniya came home she said her teachers did nothing.

"I notified the school and I also spoke with her teacher at the time about this same person," Wright told the morning show. "She would just always come home saying this one girl picking on her."

Wright said her fourth-grade-daughter would often ask her grandmother who helped get her dressed for school if she could stay home.

School officials have reportedly released minimal details surrounding her daughter's death. However, Raniya's friend informed Wright "the bully had been bothering Niya all day, wanting to fight her."

"They were in the class," Wright said. "The girl came up behind her and was hitting her all in the head. How long, I don't know. She pushed her or rammed her head or something into the bookshelf."

The nurse called Wright around noon and said Raniya had "been in an accident, a fight" but was doing okay. The nurse said Raniya was doing fine at first but complained of dizziness. When her conditioned worsened, Wright didn't get a phone call. Raniya was later airlifted to a local hospital where her mother was by her side before she died.

Raniya didn't have any prior health issues.

"I had to sleep by my baby the night before she passed, and that was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life," she said. "It's just hard."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle's Mom Shares Powerful Message After Son's Death

News

21h ago

R. Kelly’s Music Royalties Seized To Pay Rent Owed: Report

News

1d ago

Prepare To Cry Over Dwyane Wade's Retirement Tribute Video