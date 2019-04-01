Stars Rehearse For 2018 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival In Shanghai
VCG

Allen Iverson Inks Exclusive Deal With Sling TV For Iverson Classic

April 1, 2019 - 10:53 am by Jessica McKinney

"This is groundbreaking."

NBA legend Allen Iverson has reportedly inked a new deal with Sling TV streaming service. The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, also known as the Iverson Classic, will now stream exclusively on the platform.

"This is groundbreaking," the former NBA star said of the new deal. "It's an honor for me. Sling TV is a brand that undeniably understands how to bring live basketball to the fans."

"Sling TV gets it," Iverson Classic co-founder Jai Manselle added. "This is about bringing something innovative, disruptive and entertaining to the sports world, and doing it on a platform that truly embodies those attributes."

The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic is one of few NBA-sanctioned events. The 2019 event will feature two teams – "Team Loyalty" and "Team Honor" – comprised of the country’s most talented basketball prospects.

Following last years tradition, each team will be co-coached by an NBA legend and a high-profile high school basketball coach. NBA Champion Stephen Jackson will lead Team Loyalty, while NBA All-Star Baron Davis will coach Team Honor.

The Iverson Classic will tip off on April 24, with The Iverson Games – a dunk contest, 3-point shootout, 1vs1 match ups and more.  The final event will be the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic All-American Game on April 26. The All-American event will also feature sponsoring from brands like SLAM Media, Reebok, New Era Caps and Apple’s Beats by Dr. Dre.

Check out the Iverson Classic website for more details.

