On Tuesday (March 26), former Dallas Cowboys player and NFL legend Michael Irvin shared a personal matter that he's calling on the public to help him battle. The 53-year-old sports commentator revealed that he spent the weekend at Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center to endure tests for throat cancer.

In an Instagram post, Irvin said he lost his voice during a match-up between the Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints this past season in November. However, the health disruption occurred for nearly two months until Irvin's doctors suggested a throat biopsy. The former pro-athlete also revealed that he lost his father to throat cancer.

"This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life," the Hall of Famer wrote. "So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!" Irvin continued to state that his faith in God is unwavering and asked for prayers from the masses as he awaits the biopsy results.

From 1988 to 1999, Irvin played in the pro-league before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram

Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) on Mar 26, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT