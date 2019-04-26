Amazon logo
Getty Images

Amazon To Enter The Hi-Res Music Streaming Arena?

April 26, 2019 - 6:08 pm by VIBE Staff

Devout music listener, do you ever find yourself dissatisfied with either Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music? Amazon is hoping to remedy that disappointment and fill what they see as a void worth tapping into. The controversial tech behemoth is reportedly gearing up to launch a premium music streaming service. Music Business World deduced that Amazon's meetings with music rights holders are signaling a forthcoming high-resolution streaming platform that boasts higher bit rates than CD quality tracks.

Tidal, whose selling point is also its hi-res sound quality, goes for $19.99 per month. In efforts to one-up their competition, Amazon will reportedly charge $15 per month. A source in these reports had this to say: “Amazon is working on it as we speak: they’re currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they’ll ingest it.”

Aside from this anticipated endeavor, Amazon has been quite busy in the last 365 days. In addition to erect a new headquarters on a different coast, they have inked a host of new purchases and business deals with the likes of Nas, 'Luke Cage' creator Cheo Coker, Jordan Peele, Meek Mill and more.

Has Amazon convinced you to (eventually) partake in their slightly cheaper music streaming experience?

In This Story:

Popular

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie

From the Web

More on Vibe

Oprah and Jason Momoa
Getty Images

Oprah And Jason Momoa Have Apple TV Projects On The Way

Yesterday (March 25) was a big moment in the tech and entertainment worlds. Apple hosted their "It's Showtime" event to share their newest streaming service AppleTV+ and the new slate of programming that will live on it. In addition to digital editions of print magazines, the platform will include content from a host of different providers, two of whom include Oprah Winfrey and Jason Momoa.

While she already hosts a various successful shows on her OWN channel, why not continue to do so with AppleTV+? During her moments on stage in Cupertino, Calif., Oprah unveiled two new documentaries on poignant topics of right now. One centers around sexual harassment and assault within the workplace, tentatively titled Toxic Labor. The second project (which is still untitled) is a multipart series more geared towards mental health and how depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, addiction, trauma and loss affects lives on a global scale. Additionally, the entertainment behemoth will reportedly also reintroduce her infamous Book Club on the streaming service in a fresh way, including with original author interviews.

Actor Jason Momoa, who starred in Aquaman, also has some fun offerings for AppleTV+. His new show See, where he co-stars with Alfre Woodard, is slated to appear on the service. The scripted series was described by attendees of the Apple event as "a futuristic fantasy saga about a world in which people are blind and where sight is so long gone that it's questioned if it even existed."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

APPLE TV+. It’s an honour to be on this show. Greatest work I’ve ever done. Truly blessed can’t wait for the world to SEE. Aloha j.

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 25, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

Stay tuned for programming developments and announcements as they come.

Continue Reading
Twitter : Illustration
Getty Images

Twitter Considering Feature That Lets Users “Clarify” Old Tweets

Twitter could be introducing an option that allows users to clarify old tweets. The company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, made the announcement during Goldman and Sach’s Internet and Technology conference in San Francisco Thursday (Feb. 14), Tech Shout reports.

The idea for the “clarification” tool was inspired by “cancel culture,” as Dorsey told the audience.  “The other thing that we’re seeing more broadly within the culture right now in this particular moment is people quote-unquote ‘being canceled’ because of past things that they’ve said on Twitter or various other places in social media,” he explained.

Dorsey described the option as a “retweet with comment,” which would give users the chance to “add some context and some color on what they might have tweeted, or what they might have meant.”

The feature would be different from the current retweet with comment option. “You would be able to retweet the clarification, so it always carries around with it that context,” Dorsey said.

The company hasn’t officially decided to launch the tool, and has yet to introduce an option to edit tweets.

Continue Reading
OneStep_sRGB__Angle_F_2500pxH-1535580084
Polaroid Originals

Polaroid Originals Launches New OneStep + Integrative Camera

Polaroid Originals will be releasing a new camera this fall. The brand-new Polaroid OneStep+ camera will be a re-up from the original 1977 OneStep camera and 2017 OneStep 2 rendition.

Paying homage to the iconic design of the original OneStep camera, the OS+ will seamlessly combine film nostalgia and the digital era. Paired with the introduction of a new app, the OS+ camera will unlock 6 new features including Remote Trigger, Double Exposure, Light Painting, Self-Timer, Manual Mode and Noise Trigger. In addition, the camera itself has been upgraded to include a secondary portrait lens, allowing users to grab the perfect image from as close as 12 inches away.

OneStep+ elevates the art of analog instant photography through simple Bluetooth connectivity. From Light Painting mode to Noise Trigger, users are able to capture moments in the iconic Polaroid picture frame unlike ever before.

Both faster and more precise, the Polaroid app will also feature a scanning tool, allowing users to scan and crop images as quickly as they took them.

By creating the OneStep +, Polaroid Originals encourages the casual photographer to explore, discover, be expressive and have fun. Retailing at $159.99, the OneStep+ is now available for purchase here.

READ MORE: Polaroid Originals Unveils Nostalgic OneStep 2 Camera

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

B2K’s Millennium Tour Rakes In $5 Million

Music News

2d ago

Kerry Lathan, Man Injured In Nipsey Hussle Shooting, Breaks Silence

News

2d ago

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie