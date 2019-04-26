Amazon To Enter The Hi-Res Music Streaming Arena?

Devout music listener, do you ever find yourself dissatisfied with either Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music? Amazon is hoping to remedy that disappointment and fill what they see as a void worth tapping into. The controversial tech behemoth is reportedly gearing up to launch a premium music streaming service. Music Business World deduced that Amazon's meetings with music rights holders are signaling a forthcoming high-resolution streaming platform that boasts higher bit rates than CD quality tracks.

Tidal, whose selling point is also its hi-res sound quality, goes for $19.99 per month. In efforts to one-up their competition, Amazon will reportedly charge $15 per month. A source in these reports had this to say: “Amazon is working on it as we speak: they’re currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they’ll ingest it.”

Aside from this anticipated endeavor, Amazon has been quite busy in the last 365 days. In addition to erect a new headquarters on a different coast, they have inked a host of new purchases and business deals with the likes of Nas, 'Luke Cage' creator Cheo Coker, Jordan Peele, Meek Mill and more.

Has Amazon convinced you to (eventually) partake in their slightly cheaper music streaming experience?