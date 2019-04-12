It seems like Drake’s Assassination Vacation Tour is the place to be, not just for the music, but for the guests and special announcements. During the last night of his seven-day residency in London at the O2 Arena, Drake brought out J. Cole, and said that they’ve been working on new music together.

"I can't wait to make some new music with you,” he says with his arm around the “Middle Child” MC. “I know we been working. I can't wait to let these people hear it." Earlier this week, Drake said that he’s been in the studio working on new music, and hopes to come back “next year” to London to perform songs from it.

Before the announcement, Cole called Drizzy one of the “top five, if not, G*d damn arguably the best rapper to ever come in this motherf**ker.”

Drake responded with similar positive affirmations for the native North Carolinian. "When I think of all my earliest memories when we were doing this sh*t… this is just for anybody that has a dream, that has a vision,” he said. “When I think of all my earliest memories there was always one guy that was always right there doing the same thing as me. Taking care of his people, showin' love, and it’s this man right here. [Cole] hasn't changed since the first day I met him."

Take a look at their brotherly love below, and keep an ear out for their collaboration announcement.

