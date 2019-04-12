Anderson .Paak's 'Ventura' Album Features Brandy, Andre 3000, And More
Stream the 11-track project below.
Anderson .Paak has returned with a new project. The entertainer dropped his new studio album, Ventura on Friday (April 12).
The Dr. Dre-produced project consists of 11 tracks and features guest appearances from Smokey Robinson, Andre 3000, Nate Dogg, Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway, and Sonyae Elise.
The album arrives only six months after .Paak released Oxnard. In a Mar. 2019 interview, .Paak told VIBE that Ventura would be an ode to OutKast and Notorious B.I.G. "It’s one of those crazy things where you need some chill stuff, something that’s soothing but also still got that bop to it," he said. "[Oxnard and Ventura] are both very ambitious albums… I love being able to put them in different contexts. I was able to do that with this album probably the most and at the same time, kind of an ode to Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (OutKast, 2003) and albums that really molded me, Life After Death (Notorious B.I.G, 1997) and the era I come up in. Just having such a creative spurt. I don’t know when it will happen again, but I feel like I got that off on this one."
Stream Anderson .Paak's new album, Ventura, below.