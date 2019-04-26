B2K’s Nostalgia-Filled Millennium Tour Rakes In $5 Million
Much to the delight of their fans, R&B boy group B2K embarked on a reunion tour in March and by the looks of it, it's been a success.
The Millennium Tour has generated more money for the group than any of their previous tours, raking in just over $5 million, Billboard reports. Their performances at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA have respectively raked in $2.2 million, $1.7 million, $1.2 million for a combined total of $5 million.
On their last tour as a group, the Scream Tour III, Omarion, Raz-B, Lil' Fizz, and J-Boog brought in $4.2 million after performing 22 shows. The boy group in only three dates was able to generate $5 million, with more shows to perform, they'll quick surpass that amount.
B2K has their fans to thank for their booming sales. After the four announced that they would be going on tour, with the help of Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, The Yin Yang Twins, and Chingy, Twitter went crazy. Fans started discussing what they would wear to the tour and what dance moves they needed to remember, they were clearly diehard fans and they kept that same energy to the point that B2K was able to achieve this.
"& that was just in 3 dates," Omarion wrote on his Instagram page. "Thank you to all the fans. It's all you!!"
🤑🤑🤑. & that was just in 3 dates. Thank you to all the fans. It's all you!!
#houknew all glory to god.. 🙏🏽 @airfizzo @razb_b2k @omarion #themillenniumtour #B2K