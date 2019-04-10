Barack Obama Sends Well Wishes To Dwyane Wade On Final Home Game

To put the icing on the cake that was Dwyane Wade's final home game in Miami (April 9), former President Barack Obama recorded a video message for the Heat player, commemorating "a career for the record books." As No. 44 reminisced on Wade's 16-year run and three NBA title championship rings, Obama applied a little bit of humor into his monologue, stating his own basketball career was cut short.

"I know what you're going through because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I've been there," Obama said. "In my case, though, I didn't really have a choice. My knees were shot, so I had to give up basketball forever. You, on the other hand, look like you're still hooping out there and I imagine it's a little tougher when you've just completed one of the greatest careers in NBA history."

While Wade said "this is the end of the basketball part of me" in #WadeCounty, he plans to continue his philanthropic efforts in the 305. "It's like, all a body of work, all the injuries, all the surgeries, all the tough times," he continued, per The Washington Post. "It led up to this moment. I couldn't have asked for a better ending to my last game in this arena, to my last season." The Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99.

Wade played with the Heat from 2003-2016. He was the fifth draft pick after his tenure at Marquette University. He later played for his hometown's Chicago Bulls before signing to the Cleveland Cavaliers a year later. To round out his trajectory, the father-of-three returned to Miami to close the book on his professional career.

The event arrives a day after Wade's Budweiser commercial tugged at viewers' tear ducts. The pattern of trading jerseys at the end of each game was swapped out for memorabilia from a few people that Wade assisted in dire times, one being his mother, Jolinda Wade, and how she defeated her drug addiction thanks to her son's tenacity.

You get a jersey! You get a jersey! You get a jersey!@DwyaneWade swaps jerseys with everybody! #L3GACY #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/u1yvD73NbE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 10, 2019

