LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige And More Appear In American Cancer Society Campaign
The campaign and message is clear: “Beat Cancer Like A Boss.”
Hip-hop and R&B heavyweights and legends such as LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Salt N’ Pepa, Jhene Aiko and more appear in the newest campaign for the American Cancer Society. The campaign and message is clear: “Beat Cancer Like A Boss.”
The video features Meek Mill’s “I’m A Boss,” and the stars featured in the video send encouraging messages to those battling the disease about what it means to use your inner boss to beat it.
“Boss is battling cancer my finding your inner strength,” Simone I. Smith, LL’s wife of 24 years, says in the video. “Cancer left its mark, but it couldn’t beat the boss within.” Smith was diagnosed with stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in 2004. Today, she celebrates nearly 15 years of being cancer-free.
“With the help of ACS and a few friends, this campaign was created to empower women to lean onto their support system and tap into their strength to ‘Beat Cancer Like a Boss,’ a message I carried with me throughout my journey to recovery,” said Smith in a statement.
More info about the “Beat Cancer Like A Boss” campaign can be found at cancer.org. Watch the video above.