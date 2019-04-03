Becky G Reveals Anitta Collaboration Cleverly Titled "Banana"

The track will be featured on Anitta's new album slated for Friday.

Brazilian pop singer, Anitta, is set to release her new, audiovisual album Kisses, Friday (April 5) and has enlisted the help of Becky G for a soon-to-be memorable collaboration.

The 26-year-old pop sensation called on Becky G's vocal talents, as well as DJ Khaled's production skills for the song "Banana." The 10-track album will also feature artists Alesso, Swae Lee, Prince Royce, Caetano Veloso, DJ Luian, Ludmilla and Snoop Dogg, in attempt to reach all three audiences she's catering to; the Spanish-speaking crowd, as well as Portuguese and English speaking fans.

Over the past two weeks, Anitta has dropped teasers of her trilingual album and Becky joined in on the fun by posting her own snapshot of the visual for the song.

"Nothing brings two women closer than the same BANANA," Becky captioned the picture.

Each song on the singer's new album plays to a different persona. For "Banana," Anitta described the version of herself on the track as "loving debauchery, and that she takes everything sarcastically and with a good sense of humor. She manages to make a joke out of everything and likes to make sure that her choices and lifestyle are coated and protected by lots of fun and double meaning," she wrote in the caption.

"Her sensuality is part of her good demeanor and the fact that she can laugh at herself. She's cheeky and full of color."

Kisses will be Anitta's fourth, studio album and would be the singer's biggest initiative in reaching a wider market, globally. Active since 2010, Anitta made her mark on Latin pop with the release of "Show das Poderosas" in 2013. Since then, the singer has racked up a number of accolades from the Latin American Awards, iHeart Radio Awards as well as a Latin Grammy nomination.

Make sure to keep an eye out for Friday (April 5.) Check out our write up about her previous album Sola, here.