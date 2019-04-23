Matthew Knowles To Produce "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical"

According to Knowles, the musical will be an honest tale of the group's conception and career.

Beyonce's father, Matthew Knowles, is reportedly producing a musical based on R&B/hip-hop group, Destiny's Child, according to TMZ. "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical" will give fans a behind-the-scenes view of one of the greatest female music groups of all time.

According to Knowles, who previously managed the group during their heyday, the musical will be an honest tale of DC's conception and career. The show's message is that "building a dream takes sacrifice," TMZ reports.

Destiny's Child was a group from 1990 until 2006. The group went through a lot of early changes in regards to its line-up. The group's final line-up was comprised of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. It's unclear if the musical will walk the audience through those shifts, but Knowles assures fan the music will feature a mix of exciting music and dance routines.

"Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical" is slated to premiere in Houston in 2020 with additional dates for Broadway and London's West End. Stay tuned for more details.