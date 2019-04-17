SZA, Anita Baker And More React To Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Documentary
"No I can’t make it tonight…..Beyoncé is here."
The Internet cannot get enough of Beyoncé's Homecoming documentary on Netflix. The film was released in the wee hours on April 17 and shows a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural event known as "Beychella," her headlining performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2018.
Virtually all day, the Houston native has been trending on Twitter as members of the Beyhive and onlookers alike have been showing their appreciation for Queen Bey and the higher message of the doc.
Celebrities such as SZA, Shonda Rhimes, Zendaya, and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams have taken to social media to celebrate the exciting release. Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.
No I can’t make it tonight…..Beyoncé is here @netflix #Beychella #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/uNScSGgQKN
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 17, 2019
🤣Coffee's On! Music's in the Air...🎶Before i Let Go🎶.. from Frankie Beverly & Beyonce'.... Queen keeping R&B Alive🎁 1 Generation to the Next #ItIsTradition🎉 #HOMECOMING🎈 pic.twitter.com/9mrpkbiLCw
— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) April 17, 2019
Me on the treadmill watching #BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/2M1IreHldN
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2019
Beyonce is such an inspiration ..
— Wale (@Wale) April 17, 2019
BEYONCE IS U DROPPIN AN ALBUM THE DAY BEFORE MINE?! I—— 🤭 pic.twitter.com/NIq3T2Y3oU
— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 17, 2019
Gah! This has been my favorite thing for a whole year now. I can watch it on repeat and never, ever get tired. So much to see. So many moves to try in one’s mirror. If one were so inclined. 🤓 #beyoncehomecoming https://t.co/rA2aPp80IH
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 17, 2019
Just woke up...y’all know what time it is.... pic.twitter.com/H5hZQM6TPi
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 17, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Great work @beyonce! So proud of you!! Was blessed to personally witness the amount of work you put into this along with your team that you trusted to help execute your vision. You always say “if I dreamed it that means I can do it” OR “don’t tell me something can’t be done, I had a vision so make it happen!” Let this be a message of when God gives you something to do, trust that He’s given you everything you need to make it happen. #Beyflix