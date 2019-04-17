SZA, Anita Baker And More React To Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Documentary

"No I can’t make it tonight…..Beyoncé is here."

The Internet cannot get enough of Beyoncé's Homecoming documentary on Netflix. The film was released in the wee hours on April 17 and shows a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural event known as "Beychella," her headlining performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2018.

Virtually all day, the Houston native has been trending on Twitter as members of the Beyhive and onlookers alike have been showing their appreciation for Queen Bey and the higher message of the doc.

Celebrities such as SZA, Shonda Rhimes, Zendaya, and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams have taken to social media to celebrate the exciting release. Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.

🤣Coffee's On! Music's in the Air...🎶Before i Let Go🎶.. from Frankie Beverly & Beyonce'.... Queen keeping R&B Alive🎁 1 Generation to the Next #ItIsTradition🎉 #HOMECOMING🎈 pic.twitter.com/9mrpkbiLCw — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) April 17, 2019

Beyonce is such an inspiration .. — Wale (@Wale) April 17, 2019

BEYONCE IS U DROPPIN AN ALBUM THE DAY BEFORE MINE?! I—— 🤭 pic.twitter.com/NIq3T2Y3oU — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 17, 2019

Gah! This has been my favorite thing for a whole year now. I can watch it on repeat and never, ever get tired. So much to see. So many moves to try in one’s mirror. If one were so inclined. 🤓 #beyoncehomecoming https://t.co/rA2aPp80IH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 17, 2019