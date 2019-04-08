Beyonce Readies 'Homecoming' Netflix Film With New Trailer

Titled Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce, the reel will go behind the scenes of the Houston native's 2018 Coachella performance.

On April 17, Netflix will receive a surge in viewers when Beyonce's first visual partnership with the streaming service debuts. Titled Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce, the reel will go behind the scenes of the Houston native's 2018 Coachella performance, that placed the cultural significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on center stage.

Narrated by Dr. Maya Angelou's poignant words, footage of how the evening came to be string together, including studio rehearsals and images of Beyonce's children.

"What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race," Dr. Angelou is heard saying. "I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach and love and to laugh and I know that when I'm finished doing what I'm sent here to do I will be called home."

In a 2018 Vogue cover story, the "All Night" singer explained her vision for the historic performance and how "Lift Every Voice And Sing" slowly transformed into the production the masses witnessed.

"In the show at the time I was working on a version of the anthem with these dark minor chords and stomps and belts and screams," Beyonce said. "After a few days of humming the anthem, I realized I had the melody wrong. I was singing the wrong anthem." From that point, changes were made and the rest is history.

"It was a celebration of all the people who sacrificed more than we could ever imagine, who moved the world forward so that it could welcome a woman of color to headline such a festival," the award-winning vocalist continued.

To get prepared for April 17, watch the trailer below.