"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views
Getty Images

Audio Of Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Film Is Reportedly Coming To Streaming Platforms

April 17, 2019 - 2:22 pm by J'na Jefferson

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement (April 17), the artist’s sixth studio-album was a Tidal-exclusive.

According to reports, the audio of Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album LEMONADE will be available on all music streaming platforms next week. Prior to Wednesday’s announcement (April 17), the artist’s sixth studio-album was a Tidal-exclusive.

Per Variety, audio of the 65-minute film will be available on streaming services on Tuesday, April 23, the third-anniversary of the film’s debut on HBO. The soundtrack to the film of the same name features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, The Weeknd and Jack White.

“Divided into 11 chapters—”Intuition”, “Denial”, “Anger”, “Apathy”, “Emptiness”, “Accountability”, “Reformation”, “Forgiveness”, “Resurrection”, “Hope”, and “Redemption”—the film went on to earn four primetime Emmys,” reports the site. Beyonce went on to win two Grammys for Lemonade– "Best Urban Contemporary Album," and "Best Music Video" for "Formation."

This news comes as Beyoncé made headlines for releasing a Netflix documentary on her history-making headlining performance at Coachella 2018. She also released a 40-song album of the live audio from the performance, which features a re-recorded version of Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go," which interpolates Cameo's "Candy."

In This Story:

Popular

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

From the Web

More on Vibe

Offset And Cardi B Get Up Close And Personal In "Clout" Music Video

Straight off of Offset's debut solo album, Father of 4, the Atlanta native released the captivating music video for his single "Clout." The melody features his wife and mother of his daughter, Cardi B, who makes an appearance midway through the visual.

Directed by Daniel Russell, the reel pays homage to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson's '90s collaboration "What's It Gonna Be?" Offset served as a creative director alongside Joseph Desrosiers Jr. In an interview with Billboard, Offset sang Cardi's praises for her artistry and connection to her fans.

"She’s the same thing. She keeps it 1000. She speaks her voice. What she gotta say, how she gon’ say, she gon’ say it," Offset said. "She’s a hard worker. People try to take it away from her. You never seen somebody work this hard, so to reward that, you don’t know how to handle it. She be workin’ and people love her. It’s organic."

Offset also excited fans on the rumored release of the Migos' next joint album, possibly the follow-up to 2018's Culture II. The project spawned singles like "Walk It Talk It," "Stir Fry," and "Narcos."

Watch the video above.

Continue Reading
game-of-thrones-final-season-soundtrack-1555449383
Getty Images

SZA, Travis Scott, And More To Appear On 'Game Of Thrones' Soundtrack

The final season of HBO's Game of Thrones has finally commenced. The season premiere, which debuted on Sunday (April 14) created quite the buzz, and according to the series writers and actors, it's just the beginning. In celebration of GOT's last hurrah, Columbia Records is releasing a compilation soundtrack, featuring some of your favorite hip-hop artists.

SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott will be featured on the same track for the first time. Other notable artists that appear on the album include A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, and Chloe x Halle. Ty Dolla $ign also has a posthumous collaboration with late emo rapper Lil Peep.

Although the full compilation project isn't scheduled to drop until April 26, the SZA, Weeknd, and Trav collab will be available to stream on Thursday (April 18).

While you wait, check out the full tracklist for the Game of Thrones final season soundtrack below.

1. "Kingdom Of One" – Maren Morris

2. "Power Is Power" – SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott

3. "Nightshade" – The Lumineers

4. "Hollow Crown" – Ellie Goulding

5. "Baptize Me" – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks

6. "Too Many Gods" – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

7. "Turn On Me" – The National

8. "From The Grave" – James Arthur

9. "Me Traicionaste" – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL

10. "When I Lie (Remix)" – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign

11. "Love Can Kill" – Lennon Stella

12. "Wolf At Your Door" – Chloe x Halle

13. "Devil In Your Eye" – Mumford & Sons

14. "Pray (High Valyrian)" – Matt Bellamy

Continue Reading
nas-mary-j-blige-1555439684
Getty Images

Mary J. Blige And Nas Plan Summer Tour

Beginning July 11, Mary J. Blige and Nas will take select melodies from their discography on the road when the pair embark on a joint tour. The summer trek will usher the artists from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Toronto, Ontario.

According to Rolling Stone, this will be Blige’s first full-length tour since her Strength of a Woman album debuted in 2017. As for new music, it’s unclear whether the pair will drop individual songs or a collaborative track, but Nas is rumored to be working on another record. It’ll serve as the follow-up to his Kanye West-produced project, Nasir.

Blige and Nas have linked up together on tracks that date back to 1997’s “Love Is All We Need.” They also recorded “Reach Out,” “Sincerity,” and “Braveheart Party."

General public tickets go on sale April 19 on LiveNation.com, while pre-sale stubs for Citi cardholders will occur on April 17.

View the full rundown of dates below.

July 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

July 21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 2 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

August 6 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*

August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*

August 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 31 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

September 1- Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

September 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* Mary J. Blige only

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1w ago

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit

News

16h ago

Beyonce Honors Michelle Obama For 'Time 100' Profile

National

1d ago

Flint Receives $77.7 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Water Infrastructure