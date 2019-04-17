Audio Of Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Film Is Reportedly Coming To Streaming Platforms

According to reports, the audio of Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album LEMONADE will be available on all music streaming platforms next week. Prior to Wednesday’s announcement (April 17), the artist’s sixth studio-album was a Tidal-exclusive.

Per Variety, audio of the 65-minute film will be available on streaming services on Tuesday, April 23, the third-anniversary of the film’s debut on HBO. The soundtrack to the film of the same name features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, The Weeknd and Jack White.

“Divided into 11 chapters—”Intuition”, “Denial”, “Anger”, “Apathy”, “Emptiness”, “Accountability”, “Reformation”, “Forgiveness”, “Resurrection”, “Hope”, and “Redemption”—the film went on to earn four primetime Emmys,” reports the site. Beyonce went on to win two Grammys for Lemonade– "Best Urban Contemporary Album," and "Best Music Video" for "Formation."

This news comes as Beyoncé made headlines for releasing a Netflix documentary on her history-making headlining performance at Coachella 2018. She also released a 40-song album of the live audio from the performance, which features a re-recorded version of Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go," which interpolates Cameo's "Candy."