Getty Images

Beyonce Tributes Michelle Obama For Time 100 Profile

April 17, 2019 - 9:48 am by Camille Augustin

"She empowers all of us to interrogate our fears and surpass greatness."

Alongside journalist Gayle King, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, super-athlete LeBron James, and Oscar winner Regina King, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama was named one of TIME's most influential people. To honor the world-renowned figure, Beyonce penned a note that surmised Obama's impact on not only her as a career-driven person but her children as well.

"I'm honored to know such a brilliant black woman who's spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother, and now a best-selling author with Becoming," Beyonce writes. "She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace."

Prior to those words of inspiration, the "Crazy In Love" singer recalled the first time she met Obama at former President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009 and the "regal, confident" aura that radiated off the First Lady.

"She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady. But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her. Her initiative Reach Higher, for example, encourages young people to complete their education past high school. She empowers all of us to interrogate our fears and surpass greatness."

The award-winning vocalist continued to state that she appreciates the fact that her children get to move through this world with a person like Mrs. Obama as a leader and "a beacon of hope" who'll encourage future generations. Beyonce's letter arrives a day after she released her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, with a live album to match her 2018 Coachella performance (April 16).

Read the full passage here.

Getty Images

Getty Images

