Beyonce Releases Demo Version Of "Sorry" And 'Lemonade' Album On Streaming Platforms

April 23, 2019 - 10:05 am by VIBE Staff

In a recent upload to streaming services, Beyonce also released a new version of "Sorry."

The month of April belongs to Queen Bey after she's gifted fans with something new week after week. Following the debut of her first of three reported productions with Netflix, plus new clothing merchandise just in time for spring, Beyonce placed her Lemonade album on all streaming services.

Not only is her sixth solo studio album available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms, but she also added a demo version of "Sorry" as the last track. This melody hosts a notable departure from its album version, stripping away from the resounding drums and added lyrics for a stripped-down version of the song written by Wynter Gordon, MeLo-X and the "All Night" singer. The album's upload also arrives on the three-year anniversary of its debut (April 23).

Through its exploration of different music genres, Beyonce revealed her emotions and perseverance in the face of Jay-Z's infidelity. "Sorry" served as one of those songs that put this bump in their marital journey on lyrical display.

In a previous interview with David Letterman, Jay-Z said therapy played a pivotal role in mending their marriage. “We did the hard work of going to therapy. We love each other, so we really put in the work for years,” he said. "...I like to believe we’re in a better place today. I’m proud of the father and the husband that I am today.”

