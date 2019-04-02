Beyonce Tributes Nipsey Hussle In Touching Instagram Post

Beyonce's note of prayer follows previous tributes from Nipsey Hussle's fans and peers.

On Sunday (March 31), Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old beloved rapper was gunned down by a suspect the Los Angeles Police Department identified as Eric Holder, a 29-year-old black man who remains at large.

Following the news of Hussle's passing, tributes from his peers including Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Pusha T, The Game, and more began to pour in, plus a message of condolences from Beyonce. Captioning the photo of a young Nipsey, the "Heaven" singer wrote, "I'm praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest in Peace, Nipsey."

Vigils from New York City to L.A. were also held on Monday evening (April 1), a moment that put into perspective and amplified the Victory Lap lyricist's mission of preserving the community. Hussle's death prompted Los Angeles Police Chief Moore to state this is one of many instances of senseless gun violence that has occurred within a week.

"Tonight's homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence," Moore said. "Since last Sunday, 26 victims have been shot and 10 homicides—that's 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life."

