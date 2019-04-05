Beyonce Beyonce
Getty Images

Reebok May Have Missed Out On A Beyoncé Partnership

April 5, 2019 - 3:02 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Right now it's "Beydidas," but it supposedly could have been "ReeBey." 

The deal between Beyoncé and Adidas was made public on Thursday (April 4) and the Bey Hive and others alike broke the Internet. Talk of the "Beydidas" collaboration and future use of the "Beyoncé 1's" was all that could be read on social media, but it turns out that there's more than meets the eye behind the story. Over the past two years, according to journalist Nick De Paula and his appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," Queen B had been meeting with different sportswear companies to discuss partnership opportunities with them.

She met not only with Adidas, but Under Armour, Jordan, and Reebok as well. However, a collaboration with the latter was reportedly and quickly shut out of the question after a meeting with the footwear company.

"Throughout this process over the last year or two, she had discussed with Under Armour, Reebok as well, Jordan at one point was interested in maybe partnering with her," De Paula said on the show. "She had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products and how this could all look and she kind of took a step back and said, 'Is this the team that will be working on my product?' and somebody said yes. She said 'nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, and where I'm from and what I want to do.' And so she kind of took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms."

Clearly, Mrs. Carter found the diversity that was lacking at Reebok in Adidas, and now fans of the superstar, Adidas hype beasts and just anyone who wants some new heat can relish in the re-launch of Beyoncé's Ivy Park with the brand with the two stripes. A date for the release of the deal has yet to be announced, but fans can expect to be able to purchase lifestyle to sports performance products.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by adidas (@adidas) on

In This Story:

Popular

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape But Didn't Have Sex With Victim

From the Web

More on Vibe

claremont-twins-GettyImages-1128507976-1554427814
Getty Images

Ex-Reality Star, Yeezy Season Model Shannade Clermont Gets A Year In Prison For Stealing Dead Man's Money

Shannade Clermont, a onetime reality star and former Yeezy Season model, was sentenced to a year in federal prison plus three years probation for using a dead man’s debit card for personal purchases, Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Thursday (April 4).

Clermont, 25, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud last November. She was facing 20 years in prison, The Blast reports.

“As Shannade Clermont has now learned, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, and has now landed her in federal prison,” said Bermann.

According to the New York Daily News, Clermont’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said that the former reality star — who appeared on The Bad Girls Club with her identical twin sister, Shannon — was “reduced to trolling the internet for prostitution dates.”

Clermont, whose Instagram account with her sister boasts more than 1 million followers, reportedly told authorities that a need to keep up a public image on social media, contributed to her actions.

The man whose credit card that she stole was an apparent trick,  James Alesi, who overdosed on Jan. 31, 2017. The two were at Alesi’s apartment for a “prostitution date” when he took a fatal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl and collapsed. Clermont left without calling 911.

Alesi’s body was found in his apartment a day later.

Clermont swiped the dead man's card information and spent $20,000 of his money, which she used to pay her rent and phone bill, along with splurging on designer clothes and other expensive items. She also created a fake email account in Alesi’s name in order to process a Western Union wire transfer. Alesi’s family found about the stolen money two months after his death.

Clermont apologized to the court, as well as Alesi's family, and took full responsibility for her “shameful actions.” In addition to prison time, she is ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution and a $100 fine.

Continue Reading
Mache-Custom-Kicks-Samsung-Interview
Mache Custom Kicks

Dress Code: Mache's Sneaker Designs Create Limitless Abilities For Aspiring Designers

‘Dress Code’ is VIBE’s fashion and style series, where were we test drive rising brands from an everyday life point of view.

Mache Says

Founder: Dan “Mache” Gamache

Happy Customers: Jay-Z, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Sam Saunders, Desus & Mero, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, Ronda Rousey, Yo Gotti, Marshawn Lynch, Young Thug

On Mache’s Humble Beginnings and First Design:

We’ve got our hoods in Poughkeepsie, New York. It's funny because my wife is from Norwalk and she was like, 'Well, I've been to where you are and it's country.' and I'm like, 'Well no, you have to drive through the country to get there.’ I didn’t live in the country. You go 10 minutes this way, you're in a cow-house, 10 this way you're in the projects so you have to pick your poison.

My first design was six shades of purple Air Max 90s, it was during the Dipset wave so it had the big bird gang design on the back. They were terrible in hindsight because there's no was no YouTube on how to do this, you had to learn through trial and error.

On The Design Process:

I'm fun art guy, I'm really big on realism but I feel like, with the times, people are taking to the DIY-looking customs. I go back to people like Virgil Abloh because he has such a big impact on sneaker culture. I think it's cool just to draw on your shoes. It inspires people who aren't creative or artistic to be able to do this, so it works for me.

I'm really jaded since I'm an old guy and I'm seeing all these kids have all these resources that I didn't, so they have a head start. There wasn't even a MySpace when I started. I see these kids and think, "They have the tools, they have the smartphones. I had a Nokia. (Laughs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fun day at SXSW at the @zellahouse today. Worked on these @deathrowrecords AF1s- decided to go with the iconic VIBE magazine cover portrait on them. Thanks to everyone who was part of the event- staff, attendees, artists you’re all awesome. Until next time. ✌️Austin. 📸 @mofoshoo #deathrowrecords #sxsw #angelusdirect #complexkicks #nicekicks #brkicks #sneakerart #handpainted #af1

A post shared by Mache (@mache275) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

With the Samsung 10+, I’m able to showcase my designs without using 15 different apps to edit my photos. They have the "live focus" feature so you just have to slide to it and it’s there. I’ve been playing with it all day. It’s just the ease of it. You’re also able to post the photos right after and obviously, it’s not anything crazy but they just make it easy for the consumer and creatives.

Like everybody else, I'm working and I always have my phone in front of me. It's safe to say I have anxiety if I don't have it near me. A lot of times when I’m designing shoes for events, I’m using my phone to showcase the image I’m designing on the shoe so the Galaxy S10+ helps with that. I was just using it for [VIBE’s 1996 Death Row Records cover], design at SXSW. I was using my phone to create them and those shoes went to Suge’s son which is pretty cool.

Their Uniqueness In The Marketplace:

I always equate tattoos to what I do. People ask how long things take or how much things cost. I'm like, "If you want a back piece, you're gonna wait for a long time and you're going to pay a lot." If you want the Sistine Chapel on a pair of shoes, you're gonna pay a lot and you're going to wait.

I didn’t anticipate any of this. I used to play baseball so when I got the injury, I just knew I would go to designing. I lucked out on and that's how I look at it. When I was a kid, I thought I would play sports; I drew Garfield and stuff as a kid.

You hear that term "starving artist," that's what I was for the first 10 years. My wife now would pay my rent or if I didn’t make rent, I moved back in with my mom. It was that kind of thing; eating off the dollar menu, you had to do what you had to do. My wife was really big on getting me to where I was going. She was like, "You shouldn't be here, you should be doing more than this." She saw the potential. So behind every successful man is a very strong woman, that is true.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

(Scroll for all the pics) Big game today and me and the boys @stefondiggs and @athielen19 finally pulled the trigger on making the coordinating Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane “White Men Can’t Jump” cleat set. If we win we goin to sizzler (@kadeemhardison voice) 😈 shouts to @realwesleysnipes and @woodyharrelson #skol @vikings #brkicks #billyhoyle #soleewatch #complexkicks #uniswag #machegang

A post shared by Mache (@mache275) on Dec 30, 2018 at 12:38pm PST

How The Designer Wears His Shoes:

It varies honestly. I'm the type of guy who doesn't tie his shoes, so I'm more of a Miles Morales type of guy than anything, even at 40. It also depends on the shoe. For Air Maxes, I normally tie them up but I wear everything and anything I like. Whether it's Puma, whether it's Adidas, I don't care. No one has me to a contract so I'm going to wear whatever I want. (Laughs)

Favorite Item In The Vault:

It's more of an emotional attachment, but my favorite is the Air Jordan 5 Retro Black/Metallic Silver. When I was a kid, I lived in a trailer park so I didn't have a lot of money. At the time, they were just Jordans, not the “Jordan 4 or 5s.” I'd shovel driveways, mow lawns do all that stuff and got my first pair of Jordans. I was wearing Voit sneakers or Payless sneakers, no shade to them at all but I wanted to be cool. (Laughs) I'd be wearing the husky section Sears clothing but I had some nice sneakers on. That’s where my appreciation for footwear came in and the work ethic of it all. The 5s will always mean something to me. I even got them tattooed on me.

VIBE Says:

Desire Thompson, News Editor

There’s something special about having a custom design on your shoes. It presents your personality in a very unique way so it’s refreshing that Mache can help bring a vision or a design to life. It’s also reminiscent of the days of graffiti on the subway or spray-painted images of on your clothes. I remember being 15 and my best friend would design our names on our Timbs. We thought we were so cool, so this definitely reminds me of those days.

Christine Imarenezor, Executive Editor

To own a pair of cool kicks will never die, I'm convinced. Owning at least one pair of customized sneakers is practically a hypebeast necessity. Nothing beats having a one of a kind design on your feet, especially when you can walk around proudly, knowing no one can find another like your kicks. It's crazy how Mache has religiously designed each and every shoe by hand. Just watching him happily do so takes me back to my own colored pencil-whipping, acrylic paint-dipping art class days of the past. What's even more inspiring is Mache's ability to genuinely pursue what he loves while contributing to the fashion world at large. Pretty dope. Now, let me go jam to Nelly's "Air Force Ones."

Continue Reading
gucci-inlcusion-programming-1553004278
Getty Images

Gucci And Dapper Dan Announce $5M Programming Aimed At Diversity And Inclusion

February was a difficult month for luxury brand Gucci. The legendary fashion house pulled a balaclava sweater from physical and online stores that many deemed disrespectful. The black sweater with a red print around the mouth area was deemed by many as reminiscent of blackface.

With the help of Dapper Dan and other notable celebrities, Gucci is trying to make things right. They recently announced their new Changemakers Council, which according to reports will feature a board that will work together to select inclusive elements of programming. Besides the Harlem designer and Gucci collaborator, DeRay McKesson, will.i.am, writer/activist Brittany Packnett and many more will be part of the Council.

Through this new Gucci Changemakers initiative, the fashion brand and the designer will also introduce the Changemakers Scholarship, which awards a $20,000 grant to selected students over the course of four years. They will also implement the Changemakers Fund, which "is a $5 million fund that will invest in community-based programs, particularly those helping communities of color, in cities across the U.S."

“As a partner, I am proud to work with Gucci and other community leaders to help guide programs that will create meaningful impact for the Black community and fashion as a whole,” Dapper Dan said in a statement regarding the new project. “It is imperative that we have a seat at the table to say how we should be represented and reimagined. Through our work together, Gucci is in a position to lead the overall industry toward becoming a better more inclusive one.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dapper Dan (@dapperdanharlem) on Mar 17, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

L.A. Gangs Unite For March In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Parents Uplift Rapper And Philanthropist's Memory

Features

2d ago

Jason Mitchell Talks 'The Chi' Season 2 And How We Failed Nipsey Hussle: Interview