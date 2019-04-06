Bill Cosby Blasts Insurance Company For Settling Defamation Lawsuits Without His Consent

Defamation lawsuits filed by seven women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual abuse were settled in a Massachusetts court Friday (April 5), but the 81-year-old comedian did not consent to the court procedures.

According to the Associated Press, Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, clarified that Cosby’s insurance company, American International Group Inc., reached the court settlements. Wyatt added that Cosby “vehemently denies the allegations brought against him in these defamation suits and maintains his innocence.”

“AIG showed that they’re a part of the corruption against me, by paying off these distractors, without my knowledge, without my permission and without my consent,” Cosby said in a statement according to Deadline. “AIG’s egregious behavior will be frowned upon by their many customers. They have proven that they do not have the best interest of their clients in mind, which will cause them to lose an overwhelming amount of business.

“I, [Bill Cosby], will never settle any defamation claim, I will continue to pursue my counterclaims, and I will not relinquish AIG from its responsibility in defending my defamation claims,” the statement continues. “That’s why I paid my premiums on time and I never let my policy lapse. AIG’s settlement of these claims in Massachusetts makes them look corrupt and it exposes my innocence. Thank you very much.”

The women accused Cosby of defaming them by denying their allegations. A judge still has to approve the settlement, the terms of which were undisclosed.

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.