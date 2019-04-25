Blac Chyna Will Be Taking Harvard University Business Courses

It looks like Blac Chyna is taking her business goals very seriously and will be continuing her schooling online at one of the country's most prestigious universities.

Per TMZ, Chyna has been admitted to online business courses at Harvard University. Her acceptance letter was sent to her on Monday (April 22), and she will be enrolled in a program called "Business Analytics."

Per Harvard's website, the course's curriculum "explores current topics in business analytics, such as quantitative methods, business and financial statistics, emerging ideas and technologies, big data, and data visualization." She will also reportedly "develop and test hypotheses, craft sound survey questions and draw conclusions from population samples."

"Where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth!" Chyna told the gossip site about her new chapter. "I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter."

Earlier this week, Chyna wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram regarding change and growth.

"Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person,” she wrote. “At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being A mother of two amazing children. I don’t talk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective.”

Congrats to Ms. White on her exciting and challenging new chapter.