*A flag with a blue and black stripes in support of law enforcement officers, flies at a protest by police and their supporters outside Somerville City Hall in Somerville, Mass.*

Black Woman Awarded $100,000 Settlement Over 'Blue Lives Matter' Complaint

Karimah Guion-Pledgure said her workplace environment became “hostile” after a "Blue Lives Matter” flag was pinned up in her office.

A woman from Oregon was awarded a $100,000 settlement after complaining about harassment regarding a “Blue Lives Matter” flag in her office.

In her suit, Karimah Guion-Pledgure said that her workplace environment became “hostile” after a “Blue Lives Matter” flag was pinned up in her office. Guion-Pledgure– who works as a corrections technician– sued Multnomah County after months of what she called “racial harassment” that “demeans” the Black Lives Matter movement. She also says that the harassment and tension she experienced in the workplace led to issues with stress and health problems.

Guion-Pledgure began complaining about the flag in September 2017, after a probation worker in her office pinned it above his desk. To counter the flag, she created an “equity wall” in 2018, which featured photos of people of color who have been killed by police, as well as photos of children who were separated by their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“A copy of the lawsuit obtained by the Daily News said the Blue Lives Matter movement 'co-opts' the Black Lives Matter movement’s slogan and repurposes it to shift focus from black lives to law enforcement, which is ‘a chosen profession, not a racial identity,’” reports the New York Daily News.

As part of her settlement, Ms. Guion-Pledgure had to resign from her job this past Friday (April 19).