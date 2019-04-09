Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Drug And Firearm Charges

He and former NFL player Antonio Allen are being held in the Coweta County Jail, and no bond has reportedly been set.

Boosie Badazz was arrested in Georgia for drug and firearm possession.

According to Georgia's Newnan Times-Herald, Boosie and former NFL player Antonio Allen were arrested after authorities pulled their Dodge Charger over, as it was swerving in and out of lanes and nearly sideswiped another vehicle.

"[Boosie] was detained and placed in the back of a police car while the passenger, identified as Allen, stayed inside the Charger," reports the Times-Herald. "A search of the vehicle revealed a small bag containing approximately 11 grams of suspected marijuana between the door and Allen’s seat, and a loaded 9mm handgun under his seat." The

Boosie (real name Torrence Hatch Jr.) is being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana. He and Allen are being held in the Coweta County Jail, and no bond has reportedly been set.

According to Sgt. Jeff Bugg, "Hatch admitted to talking on the phone while driving – a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia – and that Allen was his bodyguard... the [Dodge] Charger was determined to be a rental out of Florida, but not registered in either Hatch or Allen’s name."