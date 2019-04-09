boosie-badazz-arrested-1554817184
Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Drug And Firearm Charges

April 9, 2019 - 9:43 am by VIBE

He and former NFL player Antonio Allen are being held in the Coweta County Jail, and no bond has reportedly been set.

Boosie Badazz was arrested in Georgia for drug and firearm possession.

According to Georgia's Newnan Times-Herald, Boosie and former NFL player Antonio Allen were arrested after authorities pulled their Dodge Charger over, as it was swerving in and out of lanes and nearly sideswiped another vehicle.

"[Boosie] was detained and placed in the back of a police car while the passenger, identified as Allen, stayed inside the Charger," reports the Times-Herald. "A search of the vehicle revealed a small bag containing approximately 11 grams of suspected marijuana between the door and Allen’s seat, and a loaded 9mm handgun under his seat." The

Boosie (real name Torrence Hatch Jr.) is being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana. He and Allen are being held in the Coweta County Jail, and no bond has reportedly been set.

According to Sgt. Jeff Bugg, "Hatch admitted to talking on the phone while driving – a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia – and that Allen was his bodyguard... the [Dodge] Charger was determined to be a rental out of Florida, but not registered in either Hatch or Allen’s name."

Kodak Black Says He'll Wait A Year Before Trying To Date Lauren London

ti-kodak-black-trap-music-museum-1554818794
T.I.'s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Art Installation

A day after Kodak Black's music was nixed from Los Angeles' Power 106 FM radio station, artwork of the Florida native featured inside T.I.'s Trap Music Museum has also been removed.

According to TMZ, the decision was presumably influenced by the "Tunnel Vision" rapper's controversial comments on expressing interest in actress Lauren London a week after her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle was murdered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

removing #kodakblack ‘s artwork from trap music museum in Atlanta.

A post shared by OhSoDJ (@ohsodj) on Apr 8, 2019 at 4:44pm PDT

It didn't take long for the contended rapper to respond, noting that "I didn't give you permission to put me up there anyways." When the 21-year-old first made his comments about London (stating, "I'd be the best man I could be for her...She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t"), other hip-hop artists warned him to clean up his statements, including T.I. "Hey Kodak Black, you out of pocket ni**a," T.I. said. "Fix that sh*t, quickly. Expeditiously."

Black has been the topic of conversation for his viral comments since the end of March. Concerning rapper Young M.A., he walked back his statements that spectators believed were reminiscent of sexual harassment. "I was just bullshittin', man," he later said. "I know I be jiving. I be jiving around and shit like that y'all know me. And leave her alone!.. Lot of people be sensitive on the internet and in life. People go to saying crazy shit... like come on now."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#kodakblack doesn’t seem to mind his artwork being removed from the museum.

A post shared by Shifting Culture (@shiftingculture) on Apr 8, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT

Lil-Nas-X-press-photo-2019-billboard-1548-1554814712
Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Rides To Number One On The 'Billboard' Charts

Thanks to a lauded assist from country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road" is now the number one song in America. According to Billboard, "Old Town Road" rode from No. 15 on the Hot 100 all the way to the top spot. The song is also number one on the Streaming charts.

"While Lil Nas X is the first artist to take an initial Hot 100 entry to No. 1 since Bradley Cooper just five weeks earlier, thanks to Cooper's duet "Shallow" with Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X is the first artist unaccompanied by another act to top the Hot 100 on a first try since Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" spent three weeks at No. 1 in October 2017," reports the publication.

Lil Nas X, who turns 20 years old today (Apr. 9), is also the first unaccompanied male artist since Desiigner to have their first single hit No. 1 on the charts. The track was the subject of much conversation after Billboard chose to remove the song from their Country chart, as they concluded "Old Town Road" did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music.”

hitting #1 on billboard on my birthday wow

— nope (@LilNasX) April 9, 2019

Kofi Kingston Becomes First African-Born WWE World Heavyweight Champion

At this year's Wrestlemania, Kofi Kingston became the first African-born WWE World Heavyweight champ. Kingston, who is part of The New Day and was born in Ghana, defeated Daniel Bryan for the title. He is also the second black man in the history of WWE to win the title (the first is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson).

"It’s so emotional, I worked so hard to get here, and sometimes you work as hard as you can and things aren’t going your way… it’s paid off," the 37-year-old said in a backstage interview after his win. "It just feels surreal, it just feels like a legitimate dream."

Kingston has been fighting for this win since joining the WWE 11 years ago. He formed "The New Day" with fellow wrestlers Xavier Wood and Big E in 2014, and Big E discussed the historic win in an interview.

"Everything about [these] last two months and Kofi’s 11 years… has been so organic and raw and genuine," he said. "Not just for Kofi and for us, but for people who have taken this journey with Kofi the entire time, for kids who wanted someone who resembled them to be champion… this means so much."

Kingston thanked his fans on Twitter for their support, writing "“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all. Without your love & support, especially over the past couple months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you. Sincerely, Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion -Kofi.”

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all.

Without your love & support, especially over the past couple months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you.

Sincerely,

Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion

-Kofi

— KOFI (@TrueKofi) April 8, 2019

