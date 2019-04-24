Bun B attends the 6th annual Save The Children Illumination gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 14, 2018 in New York City.

Bun B Uses His Second Amendment Right To Shoot Armed Intruder

Quick thinking and the right to bear arms may have saved Bun B and his wife Angela "Queenie" Walls' lives.

The rapper, born Bernard Freeman, shot a suspected robber at his home in Houston, Texas. ABC13 reports the incident happened Tuesday (April 23) afternoon when the suspect rang the doorbell. With Walls under the assumption that it was a delivery, opened to the door. The suspect then held Walls at gunpoint in an effort to demand property, with Walls directing him to the Audi in the family's garage.

Bun B reportedly heard the commotion and grabbed his gun. A shootout occurred as the robber attempted to climb into the car. He later took off on foot, leaving his weapon behind and sought medical assistance at the Houston hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The suspect was charged on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

It isn't known if there were any other members of the family at the home.