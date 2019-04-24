Cardi B Snaps At 'The Shade Room' For Publicizing Negativity: 'It’s Trash'

Cardi B is tired of The Shade Room, and she let us know that fact by posting videos bashing them on social media.

The rapper took to Instagram to discuss her issues with the social media page posting negative things about the people she is associated with, including her husband Offset. The Migos member was reportedly mentioned on The Shade Room regarding his recent felony gun possession charges.

“Everybody that they know that I’m cool with, they always try to get them set up for people to talk sh*t,” she said. "Offset donated 25K to the Ellen foundation for the kids in Africa. Did The Shade Room post it? No… are they posting any positive sh*t and investment talk that he’s been talking about in his interviews? No. But they sure post the way he had drama with his baby mom. They sure posting about his court cases, right?"

She continues by stating that she understands that blogs will be blogs, and she doesn’t want them to only post the positive aspects of celebrities’ lives. However, Cardi says that there is a “hate campaign” and bias against Quality Control and those associated with her via TSR, and she wants it to end.

“That sh*t is getting wack,” she continues. “It’s trash. How do people want us to change? For what? Why change? Y’all don’t post the change, y’all don’t post the good, y’all don’t post the accomplishments. Y’all post the f**k sh*t. So, what the f**k?”

She concludes by stating that black blogs capitalize on black drama and negativity occurring in the community, which causes white publications to follow suit.

“Stop claiming that y’all for the people, when y’all fuel drama in between these artists,” she states.